Asian Games 2018, Day 2: Vinesh Phogat bags gold, Deepak Kumar and Lakshya Sheoran continue medal rush

In yet another action-packed day two of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, the Indian contingent had reasons to smile as wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged the yellow metal to increase India’s gold medal tally to two. Vinesh Phogat created history as she went to become the first Indian female wrestler to win gold at the continental event. Phogat defeated Yuki Irie of Japan in the finals of the 50kg wrestling category to win the gold. Earlier, India opened its account when Deepak Kumar secured the silver in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle. Shooter Lakshya Sheoran, making his Asian Games debut, continued India’s medal rush as he won silver in the Men’s Trap event.

Elsewhere, India’s men’s hockey team were on a rampage when as they thumped hosts Indonesia 17-0 in a Pool A match to open their title defence.

The Indian women’s kabaddi team also perform brilliantly to win against Thailand 33-23 in their 2nd match of Group stage for their 2nd consecutive win.

In rowing, India’s Dushyant Singh qualified for the finals of men’s Lightweight Single Sculls by finishing first in the heats with a timing of 7.43.08. India’s Swarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh also booked a spot in the final.

In tennis, Ankita Raina won her women’s round of 32 singles match against Gumulya Beatrice 6-2, 6-4. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna / Divij Sharan beat Indonesia’s David Susanto / Ignatius Susanto 6-3, 6-3 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles. Prajnesh Gunneswaran stormed into pre-quarters of men’s singles with 6-2, 6-0 win over M Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia

In handball, the Indian men’s team won their Group 3 match against Malaysia after beating Malaysia 45-19.

In volleyball Update: India beat Hong Kong China 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-19) in a Pool F match.

Disappointments-

Olympic-medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik faced the biggest disappointment of the day when she lost her bout against North Korea’s Sim Jong Rim in women’s freestyle 62kg category. India also lost bronze medal chances as Pooja Dhanda, Sumit Malik lost their respective bronze-medal bouts.

In badminton PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy won their contests but it wasn’t enough to save team India (men and women) from crashing out in the quarter-final stage.

PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets: Yamaguchi continued to make errors in the second game and Sindhu took full advantage. The final point came when Yamaguchi overhit a high shot. Sindhu wins 21-18, 21-19.

The men’s kabaddi team also got a wake-up call after a shock 23-24 loss against South Korea in Group A match.

In shooting Apurvi Chandela remained in contention for the medal in 10m Air Rifle event for a while but with a shot of 9.8 finished fifth.

