Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live updates Live streaming: Wrestlers, shooters aim for gold on second day in Indonesia

Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live updates Live streaming: All eyes are on the shooters and the women wrestlers on day two of the 2018 Asian Games. Veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh are firmly in contention in the trap events with Sandhu gunning for a first-ever Asiad gold and his sixth medal overall in the event. Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar are competing in men’s 10m air rifle that begins at 9.30am while Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are in the women’s category (11.30am). Among the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) faces Sun Yanan first up, against whom she had suffered a horrific leg injury, in the opener at the Rio Olympics. Sakshi Malik will also be action and she could face Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova whom she defeated in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016. Catch live scores and updates from Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games here.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live updates Live streaming: Live updates from Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games
A gold and a bronze is what India got on Day 1 of the 2018 Asian Games. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team on Sunday to open India's account. Later in the day, Bajrang Punia went on a hot streak that saw him storm into men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling category. He beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 11-8 in what was a brilliant final bout and brought India's first gold medal of the event. On Day 2, it is the turn of the female wrestlers, led by Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, to add to India's tally. Shooters Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Shreyasi Singh, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are gunning for medals in the shooting events.
First up is the women's badminton quarter-finals between India and Japan. Sindhu and Yamaguchi have faced each other a number of times before and have played some memorable fixtures. Sindhu takes the first three points.
Hello and welcome! As was the case on Day 1, shooters and wrestlers are once again the medal contenders for India. First up will be the qualifiers for men's 10m air rifle and women's trap events. The female wrestlers begin their campaign starting from 12 noon. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are the obvious favourites for winning medal. Divya Kakran (70kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg), Kiran (74kg) and Pinki (72kg) will also be vying for medals.
Apart from these medal events, the Indian's women's badminton team will be facing Japan at 11 am and the men's team will be up against Maldives at 4 pm. the Indian men's hockey team will play their first match of the event against Indonesia. Gymnasts Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma will also be starting their campaign today. The Indian tennis contingent will play their opening matches starting at 12 pm along with the rowing and swimming contingents.