Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Live updates Live streaming: Wrestlers, shooters aim for gold on second day in Indonesia

Asian games 2018 Day 2 Live updates

Hello and welcome! As was the case on Day 1, shooters and wrestlers are once again the medal contenders for India. First up will be the qualifiers for men's 10m air rifle and women's trap events. The female wrestlers begin their campaign starting from 12 noon. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are the obvious favourites for winning medal. Divya Kakran (70kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg), Kiran (74kg) and Pinki (72kg) will also be vying for medals.

Apart from these medal events, the Indian's women's badminton team will be facing Japan at 11 am and the men's team will be up against Maldives at 4 pm. the Indian men's hockey team will play their first match of the event against Indonesia. Gymnasts Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma will also be starting their campaign today. The Indian tennis contingent will play their opening matches starting at 12 pm along with the rowing and swimming contingents.