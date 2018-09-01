Asian Games 2018 Day 14 wrap: India add four medals to end with highest ever tally

Amit Panghal was the star of the day with a gritty performance to stun the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov. (Source: PTI) Amit Panghal was the star of the day with a gritty performance to stun the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov. (Source: PTI)

With 4 more medals on day 14 of the 18th Asian Games, the Indian contingent ended its fruitful campaign in Indonesia with 69 medals, eclipsing the previous best of 65 medals (2010). Boxer Amit Panghal was the star of the day with a gritty performance to stun the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov and becoming only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Game. India also equaled its best gold medal haul by touching 15, something that last happened back in 1951. Apart from the 15 gold, India picked up 24 silver and 30 bronze medals for a brilliant show that helped them finish inside top-10 at eighth for the third consecutive time. Elsewhere, India maintained their recent domination over arch-rivals Pakistan with a fighting 2-1 win to bag a consolation bronze medal

The day began with Panghal’s brilliant tactical fight where the Indian army man prevailed 3-2 against Hasanboy. The Indian men’s bridge team gave more reasons to smile as the duo of Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar won bridge gold (384 points) for India. Pranab Bardhan became the oldest man in Indian contingent to win a medal at the 18th Asian Games. The day ended with the men’s hockey team beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to go home with a consolation bronze medal.

However, disappointment came when the Indian women’s squash team lost the final to Hong Kong and had to settle for a silver. Sunayna Kuruvilla and India number one Joshna Chinappa lost their respective singles match. The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on the final day of competitions. In diving Siddharth Pardeshi could not secure a podium finish. Further, Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finished ninth and last in the Canoe Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final.

