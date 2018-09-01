Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates and Live Results: India eye gold in Women’s team Squash; Amit Panghal to fight for gold in Boxing

Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates and Live Results: With the Asian Games 2018 almost coming to a close, Indian contingent will attempt to add gold medals to their tally on the second last day of the tournament. Boxer Amit Panghal will have a chance to win India’s only gold medal in Boxing in the tournament as he competes in Men’s 49kg Boxing final. India Women’s Squash team slayed the World No. 1 Malaysia 2-0 and have entered the final. They will be in contention for gold when they face off against Hong Kong in the final. Meanwhile, after the disappointment of losing out on chance to fight for gold, India Hockey team will fight for Bronze medal. Catch Live Updates and Results of Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates and Live Results: India women’s hockey team couldn’t add to the medal tally of 13 golds at the 18th Asian Games on Day 13 (Friday) but did contribute with a silver medal. That carried India’s medal tally to 65 medals – 13 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze which places India at eighth in the medal’s tally of the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Besides the women’s hockey team, sailing contingent contributed with three medals (one silver and two bronze) on the day. Also among the bronze medallists were boxer Vikas Krishan and the men’s squash team.
India have lost 0-4 against Kazakhstan in Mixed Team Quarterfinals match and have failed to reach the semifinal. This marks an end to India's campaign in Judo.
The Indian pair of Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finished in the final position in Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men with a timing of 41.152.
First win of the day for India! It has come in Judo. India Mixed Team have defeated Nepal in Round of 16 match 4-1 to move to the Mixed-team Quarterfinal
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018. Here is the schedule for today's competitions in which India is participating:
BOXING: Amit Panghal vs Hasanboy Dusmatov (12:30 PM IST) in Men’s Light Fly (49kg)
BRIDGE:Men’s Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)Women’s Pair Fianl 2 (8:30 AM IST)Mixed Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)
CANOE/KAYAK:Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final: Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh (7:30 AM IST)Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women: India (10:00 AM IST)
HOCKEY:Men’s Bronze Medal match: India vs Pakistan (4:00 PM IST)
JUDO:Mixed Team Round of 16: India (7:30 AM IST)
SQUASH:Women’s Team Final: India vs Hong Kong (1:30 PM IST).