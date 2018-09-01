Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates and Live Results: India eye gold in Women’s team Squash; Amit Panghal to fight for gold in Boxing

Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Live

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018. Here is the schedule for today's competitions in which India is participating:

BOXING: Amit Panghal vs Hasanboy Dusmatov (12:30 PM IST) in Men’s Light Fly (49kg)

BRIDGE:Men’s Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)Women’s Pair Fianl 2 (8:30 AM IST)Mixed Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)

CANOE/KAYAK:Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final: Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh (7:30 AM IST)Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women: India (10:00 AM IST)

HOCKEY:Men’s Bronze Medal match: India vs Pakistan (4:00 PM IST)

JUDO:Mixed Team Round of 16: India (7:30 AM IST)

SQUASH:Women’s Team Final: India vs Hong Kong (1:30 PM IST).