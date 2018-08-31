Asian Games 2018 Day 14 India Schedule: India vs Pakistan in hockey; Amit Panghal to fight for gold

Amit Panghal will fight for gold medal on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Amit Panghal will fight for gold medal on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

India at Asian Games have matched their best overall tally and have one more day to win a few more medals. On Saturday, India will have a athletes in final of various events and hope to add a couple of more gold medals to their tally. After 13 days of Asian Games, India are eighth in the medals tally with 13 gold and a total of 65 medals. But they are still two short of their best ever gold medal count that came in 1951 in New Delhi. Following is the schedule of the Indian contingent on the 14th day of the Asian Games.

BOXING: Amit Panghal vs Hasanboy Dusmatov (12:30 PM IST) in Men’s Light Fly (49kg)

BRIDGE:

Men’s Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)

Women’s Pair Fianl 2 (8:30 AM IST)

Mixed Pair Final 2 (8:30 AM IST)

CANOE/KAYAK:

Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final: Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh (7:30 AM IST)

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women: India (10:00 AM IST)

HOCKEY:

Men’s Bronze Medal match: India vs Pakistan (4:00 PM IST)

JUDO:

Mixed Team Round of 16: India (7:30 AM IST)

SQUASH:

Women’s Team Final: India vs Hong Kong (1:30 PM IST).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd