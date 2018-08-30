Asian Games 2018 Day 13 schedule: Boxers aim for finals spot, women’s hockey team eye gold

After a fruitful day on Day 12 of the 18th Asian Games where the Indian contingent had a total of 59 medals, Day 13 will witness the Indian boxers aiming for a place in the final in two weight categories. Sailing will also see its closure with the final race of the event in various categories. The Indian women’s hockey team will be in action for the final time at the Asian Games 2018, as a gold medal will be at stake. Roller Skaters Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon will go for gold along with women’s team.
Earlier, India’s Jinson Johnson bagged the gold in the men’s 1500 metres event while the Indian women’s 4×400 meter relay quartet also secured the yellow metal. The men’s 4×400 metre team also added a silver while Seema Punia and Chitra Unnikrishnan settled for a bronze in their respective events.
Boxing – Semifinal
Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines) – 4:45 PM
Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Abilkhan Amankul (Kazakhstan) – 6:00 PM
Bridge
Men’s Pair (Semifinal 3): TBD
Women’s Pair (Semifinal 3): TBD
Mixed Pair (Final 1): TBD
Canoe/Kayak
Women K1 200m (Heats): Ragina Kiro – 7:50 AM
Men K1 200m (Heats): Naocha Singh Laitonjam – 8:10 AM
Men C2 200m Double (Heats): Prakant Sharma/Jamesboy Singh Oinam – 8:30 AM
Cycling: Gold Medal event on the same day
Men’s Keirin (Round 1): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:42 AM
Women’s Sprint Semifinal: TBD
Diving
Men’s 3m Springboard: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatpam – 7:20 PM
Hockey
Women’s final: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM
Judo
Men’s -100 kg – Avtar Singh vs Ivan Remarenco (UAE) – 7:30 AM
Women’s +78 kg – Rajwinder Kaur – 7:30 AM
Roller Skate
Men’s 20km (Gold Medal event): Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon – 12:30 PM
Women’s 20km (Gold Medal event): Arathy Kasturi Raj, Varsha Sriramakrishnan Puranik – 1:30 PM
Sailing (Gold Medal Events)
49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
49er FX Women: Varsha Gautham/Sweta Sherveger – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One: India – 10:40 AM
Soft Tennis
Men’s team Preliminary: India vs Cambodia – 7:30 AM, India vs Indonesia (Time TBD), India vs Japan (Time TBD)
Women’s team Preliminary: India vs Mongolia – 7:30 AM, India vs Korea (Time TBD), India vs Thailand (Time TBD)
Squash
Men’s Semifinal: TBD
Women’s Semifinal: India vs Malaysia – 9:30 AM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles (Quarterfinals) – TBD
Men’s Singles (Round of 16) – Sharath Kamal vs Chihyuan Chuang (Chinese Taipei) – 9:30 AM
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App