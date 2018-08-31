Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live Updates and Results: India eye gold in Women’s Hockey, boxers look for medals

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live

Jinson Johnson’s silver cloud has a gold lining

BREAD AND butter just wouldn’t do. Not on the breakfast table, not on the track where a routine 1,500m timing might not have secured a gold. So, Jinson Johnson loaded up on rice, paneer and chicken in the morning. “Rice,” he said, rolling his eyes. And he saved his sizzling run for dessert — the last 40m. Two days ago, Jinson was disappointed after being pipped by Manjit Singh in the 800m. In his head, he had managed a swell race with a timing he had targeted. But a million opinions on him missing that gold reached him even when he shut the door to his room — Twitter is nothing short of nasty notes slipped under the door. “It was my first ever medal at Asian Games. I’d run a good race, it’s just that Manjit ran better. I was happy for him. I honestly didn’t feel very bad, I was grateful I’d run well,” he says, waving away all talk of ego.

