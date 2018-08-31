Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live Updates and Results: India eye gold in Women’s Hockey, boxers look for medals

Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live Updates and Results: The Day 12 at the 18th Asian Games was fruitful for India with two gold medals, along with a bronze, coming in Athletics. India took their total medal tally to 59. On Day 13, Indian boxers will be aiming for a place in the final in two weight categories. But even if the boxers, a medal is secured for them. Sailing will also see its closure with the final race of the event in various categories. The Indian women’s hockey team will be in action for the final time at the Asian Games 2018, as a gold medal will be at stake when they face Japan. Roller Skaters Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon will go for gold along with women’s team. Catch Live updates and results of Day 13 of the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Live Updates and Results: Jinson Johnson followed up his 800m silver with a 1500m gold while the women’s 4x400m relay team won bronze to square off the Athletics events on Wednesday. India have won a total of 19 medals in athletics and that includes seven gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze. India’s medal tally at the end of Day 12 stands at 59 which has surpassed the 57 in the 1982 Asiad in New Delhi. While India’s athletes added on the number of golds, the men’s hockey team, could not go past Malaysia. While India dominated much of the match, their goals were answered by Malaysian equalisers and the match ended 2-2. The ensuing penalty shootout extended to over 12 shots with both goalkeepers doing a good job keepin the shooters out. In the end, Malaysia prevailed 6-7. India will now play Pakistan on Saturday for bronze medal.
Jinson Johnson’s silver cloud has a gold lining
BREAD AND butter just wouldn’t do. Not on the breakfast table, not on the track where a routine 1,500m timing might not have secured a gold. So, Jinson Johnson loaded up on rice, paneer and chicken in the morning. “Rice,” he said, rolling his eyes. And he saved his sizzling run for dessert — the last 40m. Two days ago, Jinson was disappointed after being pipped by Manjit Singh in the 800m. In his head, he had managed a swell race with a timing he had targeted. But a million opinions on him missing that gold reached him even when he shut the door to his room — Twitter is nothing short of nasty notes slipped under the door. “It was my first ever medal at Asian Games. I’d run a good race, it’s just that Manjit ran better. I was happy for him. I honestly didn’t feel very bad, I was grateful I’d run well,” he says, waving away all talk of ego.
Here is the schedule of the Day 13 of the Asian Games 2018:
Boxing – Semifinal
Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines) – 4:45 PM
Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Abilkhan Amankul (Kazakhstan) – 6:00 PM
Bridge
Men’s Pair (Semifinal 3): TBD
Women’s Pair (Semifinal 3): TBD
Mixed Pair (Final 1): TBD
Canoe/Kayak
Women K1 200m (Heats): Ragina Kiro – 7:50 AM
Men K1 200m (Heats): Naocha Singh Laitonjam – 8:10 AM
Men C2 200m Double (Heats): Prakant Sharma/Jamesboy Singh Oinam – 8:30 AM
Cycling: Gold Medal event on the same day
Men’s Keirin (Round 1): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:42 AM
Women’s Sprint Semifinal: TBD
Diving
Men’s 3m Springboard: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatpam – 7:20 PM
Hockey
Women’s final: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM
Judo
Men’s -100 kg – Avtar Singh vs Ivan Remarenco (UAE) – 7:30 AM
Women’s +78 kg – Rajwinder Kaur – 7:30 AM
Roller Skate
Men’s 20km (Gold Medal event): Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon – 12:30 PM
Women’s 20km (Gold Medal event): Arathy Kasturi Raj, Varsha Sriramakrishnan Puranik – 1:30 PM
Sailing (Gold Medal Events)
49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
49er FX Women: Varsha Gautham/Sweta Sherveger – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One: India – 10:40 AM
Soft Tennis
Men’s team Preliminary: India vs Cambodia – 7:30 AM, India vs Indonesia (Time TBD), India vs Japan (Time TBD)
Women’s team Preliminary: India vs Mongolia – 7:30 AM, India vs Korea (Time TBD), India vs Thailand (Time TBD)
Squash
Men’s Semifinal: TBD
Women’s Semifinal: India vs Malaysia – 9:30 AM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles (Quarterfinals) – TBD
Men’s Singles (Round of 16) – Sharath Kamal vs Chihyuan Chuang (Chinese Taipei) – 9:30 AM