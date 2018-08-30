Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson in 1500m final action

Follow Us:
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: India can look to add to their medal tally on the 12th day of the Asian Games 2018, with multiple medal events lined up for the day.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 30, 2018 8:50:24 am
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates: Indian athlete Jinson Johnson will run in the Men’s 1500m final at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: India can look to add to their medal tally on the 12th day of the Asian Games 2018, with multiple medal events lined up for the day. Both Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson qualified for the men’s 1500m final. Boxers Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan have ensured medals for themselves after entering semi-finals of their respective weight categories. India’s women’s squash team, comprising Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla, and Tanvi Khanna, are also assured of a medal after they secured a semi-final berth. The Indian men hockey team will be hoping for a final spot when they play against Malaysia on Thursday. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 12 SCHEDULE)

Live Blog

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: India will add to its medal tally on Day 12 in Jakarta, Palembang

08:40 (IST) 30 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Kayak Live

India finishes last in women's 500m Single (K1) final as well as men's 500m four (K4) final.

08:35 (IST) 30 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Athletics Live

Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified from the 50km walk after he lost contact with the ground halfway into the race. He was placed third when he received his third green card.

08:32 (IST) 30 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live: Judo Live

Good start of the day as India's Harshdeep Singh beats Sri Lanka's Rajith Pushpa Kumara to enter men's 81kg Round of 16 in Judo.

08:29 (IST) 30 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 12 of the Asian Games 2018. India added four medals on Day 11 to finish the day with 54 medals in its tally. On Thursday, India will look to add more medals especially in athletics. Stay tuned for live updates. Here is the full schedule of the day.

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates: India play semifinal against Malaysia. (Source: Hockey India)

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: Brimming with confidence after scoring record number of goals, title holders Indian men hockey team will be eyeing another dominant outing as they take on tricky Malaysia in the semifinal at the Asian Games on Thursday. India displayed great attacking hockey in the pool stages and pumped in as many as 76 goals in five matches here to create the world record of maximum goals ever scored in a tournament. In the 110 years of international hockey, the 76 goals is the highest-ever scored by any team in a tournament, bettering Argentina's record of 68 goals scored in Pan-Am Cup in London (Ontario-Canada) in 2004.

