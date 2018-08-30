Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson in 1500m final action

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates: India play semifinal against Malaysia. (Source: Hockey India)

Asian Games 2018 Day 12 Live Updates Live Streaming: Brimming with confidence after scoring record number of goals, title holders Indian men hockey team will be eyeing another dominant outing as they take on tricky Malaysia in the semifinal at the Asian Games on Thursday. India displayed great attacking hockey in the pool stages and pumped in as many as 76 goals in five matches here to create the world record of maximum goals ever scored in a tournament. In the 110 years of international hockey, the 76 goals is the highest-ever scored by any team in a tournament, bettering Argentina's record of 68 goals scored in Pan-Am Cup in London (Ontario-Canada) in 2004.