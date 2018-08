Asian Games 2018 Day 11 schedule: More gold up for grabs in athletics, men’s hockey team eye finals spot

Govindan Lakshmanan will take part in the Men’s 5000m final. (Source: PTI) Govindan Lakshmanan will take part in the Men’s 5000m final. (Source: PTI)

After bagging four medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) on day 11 Indian athletes will once again go for gold on day 12 of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. A keen eye must be kept on the track and field events where Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson will take part. Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary will be in Women’s 1500m final. In Athletics, Seema Punia will be in action in the women’s Discus throw. In hockey, the men’s team will face Malaysia in the semi-finals. Squash event will feature India’s duo of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, as they take on Hong Kong, China in the pool match.

Athletics

Men’s 50 km: Sandeep Kumar – 4:30 AM

Women’s Discus Throw: Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia – 5:10 PM

Women’s 1500m final: Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary – 5:50 PM

Men’s 1500m final: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson – 6:05 PM

Women’s 4 x 400m – India – 6:50 PM

Men’s 4 x 400m – TBD – 7:10 PM

Men’s 5000m final – Lakshaman Govindan – 6:30 PM

Bridge

Men’s Pair Semifinal 1&2- Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder- 8:30 AM

Women’s Pair – TBD – 8:30 AM

Mixed Pair – TBD – 8:30 AM

Canoe/Kayak

Women’s K1 Single 500m (Gold Medal match): Soniya Devi Phairembam – 7:20 AM

Cycling

Men’s Omnium:

Scratch Race: Dilawar – 7:30 AM Tempo Race: Dilawar – 9:35 AM Elimination Race: Dilawar – 2:36 AM Points Race: TBD Women’s Sprint: Deborah, Aleena Reji – 7:50 AM

Diving

Men’s 1m Springboard: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatam – 12:50 PM

Equestrian

Jumping (individual): Final (Round 1) – Kaevaan Kaevic Setalwad, Zahan Kaevic Setalwad – 6:30 AM (Gold Medal Event at 1:30 PM)

Hockey

Men’s Semifinal: India vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM

Judo

Men’s -81 kg: Harshdeep Singh Brar – 7:30 AM

Kurash

Women’s under 78 kg:

Round of 32: Jyoti Tokas vs Paranwit Meesri (Thailand) – 12:30 PM Round of 16: Amisha Tokas vs Nyugen Thi Lan (Vietman) – 12:48 PM Men’s under 90 kg (Round of 32): Danish Sharma vs Muhammad Dhifa Alfais – 12:36 PM

Squash

Women’s Pool: India vs Hong Kong, China – 11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Women’s Singles (Round of 32):

Mouma Das vs Szuyu Chen (Chinese Taipei) – 10:45 AM Manika Batra vs Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) – 6:45 PM Men’s Singles (Round of 32):

Sharath Kamal vs TBD – 2:00 PM Gnanasekaran Sathiyan vs TBD – 7:30 PM

