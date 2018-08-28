Asian Games 2018 Day 11 schedule: Women’s hockey team look to secure silver

The woman hockey team, who have routed their opponent previous encounters, will look to seal its berth in the final of the tournament. (Source: PTI) The woman hockey team, who have routed their opponent previous encounters, will look to seal its berth in the final of the tournament. (Source: PTI)

India continued its medal rush on the 10th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. A lot was expected from PV Sindhu who went against world number 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles badminton event. However, the ace Indian shuttler failed in yet another finale as she had to content herself with a silver medal, after losing straight games 13-21 16-21 against her Chinese Taipei opponent.

Manjit Singh delivered India its first gold of the day in the 800m finals. The men’s table tennis team also brought glory to the nation by winning its first medal in the event since its introduction in the Asian Games program in 1958. The Indian men’s team won a bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal.

On Day 11, we will see the Indian boxers trying book a berth in the semi-finals in various categories. The woman hockey team, who have routed their opponent previous encounters, will look to seal its berth in the final of the tournament. India’s star duo of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will pair up for the event.

Here is the full list of athletes who will be representing India in the events on Day 11:

Athletics

Men’s 20km Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi – 4:30 AM

Women’s 20km Walk: B. Soumya, Khushbir Kaur – 4:40 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Long Jump – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 7:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Javelin Throw – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 9:00 AM

Men’s Triple Jump final: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu A V – 4:45 PM

Women’s 200m final: TBD

Women’s 1500m (Qualification): PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav – 5:45 PM

Men’s 1500m (Qualification): Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh – 6:00 PM

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim (DPR Korea) – 12:15 PM

Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg): Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh (Mongolia) – 5:15 PM

Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian (China) – 1:45 PM

Women’s Flyweight (51 kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang (China) – 2:15 PM

Bridge

Kayak

K4 500m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai – 7:20 AM

K2 1000m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh – 9:00 AM

Cycling

Men’s Sprint (Qualification): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:30 AM

Women’s Omnium

Scratch Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 8:30 AM

Tempo Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 10:30 AM

Elimination Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 12:30 PM

Points Race – TBD

Handball

Men’s Group 3 – India vs Indonesia – 12:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal – India vs China – 6:30 PM

Judo

Men’s Under 60 kg (Round of 64): Vijay Kumar Yadav – 7:30 AM (All rounds on the same day)

Women’s Under 52 kg (Round of 64) – Kalpana Devi Thoudam – 7:30 AM (All round on the same day)

Kurash

Men’s under 81 kg (Round of 32) –

Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov (Uzbekistan) – 12:30 PM

Kunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh (Mongolia) – 12:30 PM

Women’s under 63 kg (Round of 32) – Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand (Iran) – 1:12 PM

Pencak Silat

Women’s Doubles (final) – Simran/Sonia – 8:30 AM

Sailing

49er Men (Race 12): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 12): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 10): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One (Race 12) – India – 10:40 PM

Sepak takraw

Women’s Quadrant – TBD

Soft Tennis

TBD

Squash

Women’s team (Pool B) – India vs China – 11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32) –

AA Amalraj/MS Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani (Indonesia) – 10:00 AM

Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick (Malaysia) – 10:30 AM

Volleyball

Women’s semifinal for 9/12 position – India vs Hong Kong, China – 3:00 PM

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App