Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 11 Live Updates and Results: India look to increase medals tally on Day 11

Asian Games Day 11 Live

Asian Games Day 11 Live Schedule

Athletics

Men’s 20km Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi – 4:30 AM

Women’s 20km Walk: B. Soumya, Khushbir Kaur – 4:40 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Long Jump – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 7:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Javelin Throw – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 9:00 AM

Men’s Triple Jump final: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu A V – 4:45 PM

Women’s 200m final: TBD

Women’s 1500m (Qualification): PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav – 5:45 PM

Men’s 1500m (Qualification): Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh – 6:00 PM

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim (DPR Korea) – 12:15 PM

Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg): Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh (Mongolia) – 5:15 PM

Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian (China) – 1:45 PM

Women’s Flyweight (51 kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang (China) – 2:15 PM

Bridge

Kayak

K4 500m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai – 7:20 AM

K2 1000m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh – 9:00 AM

Cycling

Men’s Sprint (Qualification): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:30 AM

Women’s Omnium

Scratch Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 8:30 AMTempo Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 10:30 AMElimination Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 12:30 PMPoints Race – TBD

Handball

Men’s Group 3 – India vs Indonesia – 12:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal – India vs China – 6:30 PM

Judo

Men’s Under 60 kg (Round of 64): Vijay Kumar Yadav – 7:30 AM (All rounds on the same day)

Women’s Under 52 kg (Round of 64) – Kalpana Devi Thoudam – 7:30 AM (All round on the same day)

Kurash

Men’s under 81 kg (Round of 32) –

Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov (Uzbekistan) – 12:30 PMKunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh (Mongolia) – 12:30 PMWomen’s under 63 kg (Round of 32) – Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand (Iran) – 1:12 PM

Pencak Silat

Women’s Doubles (final) – Simran/Sonia – 8:30 AM

Sailing

49er Men (Race 12): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 12): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 10): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One (Race 12) – India – 10:40 PM

Sepak takraw

Women’s Quadrant – TBD

Soft Tennis

TBD

Squash

Women’s team (Pool B) – India vs China – 11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32) –

AA Amalraj/MS Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani (Indonesia) – 10:00 AMSharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick (Malaysia) – 10:30 AMVolleyball

Women’s semifinal for 9/12 position – India vs Hong Kong, China – 3:00 PM