Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 11 Live Updates and Results: India look to increase medals tally on Day 11

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 11 Live Updates and Results: On Day 11, we will see the Indian boxers trying book a berth in the semi-finals in various categories. The woman hockey team, who have routed their opponent previous encounters, will look to seal its berth in the final of the tournament. India’s star duo of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will pair up for the event. India will also play Indonesia in Men’s Handball match while Women’s Squash team will face China. After winning medals in Kurash on Tuesday, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Kalpana Devi Thoudam will also be in action on Wednesday. Catch Live action and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 11 Live.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 11 Live Updates and Results: India continued its medal rush on the 10th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. A lot was expected from PV Sindhu who went against world number 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles badminton event. However, the ace Indian shuttler failed in yet another finale as she had to content herself with a silver medal, after losing straight games 13-21 16-21 against her Chinese Taipei opponent. Manjit Singh delivered India its first gold of the day in the 800m finals. The men’s table tennis team also brought glory to the nation by winning its first medal in the event since its introduction in the Asian Games program in 1958. The Indian men’s team won a bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal.
India finish in the last position with 527 points in Women's Doubles Pencak Silat finals
Swapna Barman throws 50.63m in Women's Heptathlon.
India lost 0-2 against Malaysia in Women's Sepaktakraw
Simran and Sonia are participating in Pencak Silat Women's Doubles final, a sport which was accepted as sport in India last year.
India is playing Malaysia in Women's Sepaktakraw match and are trailing 12-6.
Women's Heptathalon Results
Purnima Hembram - 100 m: 1000 pointsHigh jump: 1891 pointsShot put: 2568 points200m: 790 points
Swapna Barman100m: 981 pointsHigh Jump: 1984 pointsShot put: 2691 points200m: 856 points
Asian Games Day 11 Live Schedule
Athletics
Men’s 20km Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi – 4:30 AM
Women’s 20km Walk: B. Soumya, Khushbir Kaur – 4:40 AM
Women’s Heptathlon: Long Jump – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 7:30 AM
Women’s Heptathlon: Javelin Throw – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 9:00 AM
Men’s Triple Jump final: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu A V – 4:45 PM
Women’s 200m final: TBD
Women’s 1500m (Qualification): PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav – 5:45 PM
Men’s 1500m (Qualification): Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh – 6:00 PM
Boxing – Quarterfinals
Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim (DPR Korea) – 12:15 PM
Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg): Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh (Mongolia) – 5:15 PM
Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian (China) – 1:45 PM
Women’s Flyweight (51 kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang (China) – 2:15 PM
Bridge
Kayak
K4 500m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai – 7:20 AM
K2 1000m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh – 9:00 AM
Cycling
Men’s Sprint (Qualification): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:30 AM
Women’s Omnium
Scratch Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 8:30 AMTempo Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 10:30 AMElimination Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 12:30 PMPoints Race – TBD
Handball
Men’s Group 3 – India vs Indonesia – 12:30 PM
Hockey
Women’s Semifinal – India vs China – 6:30 PM
Judo
Men’s Under 60 kg (Round of 64): Vijay Kumar Yadav – 7:30 AM (All rounds on the same day)
Women’s Under 52 kg (Round of 64) – Kalpana Devi Thoudam – 7:30 AM (All round on the same day)
Kurash
Men’s under 81 kg (Round of 32) –
Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov (Uzbekistan) – 12:30 PMKunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh (Mongolia) – 12:30 PMWomen’s under 63 kg (Round of 32) – Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand (Iran) – 1:12 PM
Pencak Silat
Women’s Doubles (final) – Simran/Sonia – 8:30 AM
Sailing
49er Men (Race 12): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
49er FX Women (Race 12): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial (Race 10): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One (Race 12) – India – 10:40 PM
Sepak takraw
Women’s Quadrant – TBD
Soft Tennis
TBD
Squash
Women’s team (Pool B) – India vs China – 11:00 AM
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles (Round of 32) –
AA Amalraj/MS Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani (Indonesia) – 10:00 AMSharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick (Malaysia) – 10:30 AMVolleyball
Women’s semifinal for 9/12 position – India vs Hong Kong, China – 3:00 PM