Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Schedule: Archery team, PV Sindhu eye gold

PV Sindhu will also take on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles final. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu will also take on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles final. (Source: PTI)

India added four medals on Day 9 of the 18th Asian Games to take its medal tally to 40. Dharun Ayyasamy, Sudha Singh, Neena Varakil won silver medals while 20-year-old Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold. However, India will hope that the gold rush continues with Women’s Compound team and Men’s Compound team gunning for glory in archery. PV Sindhu will also take on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles final. India have a chance of increasing their medal tally on Tuesday with L Surya – taking part in Women’s 5000m final.

Archery

Women’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 11:15 AM

Men’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 12:05 PM

Athletics

Women’s 200m Qualification – Dutee Chand, Hima Das – 8:15 AM (Semifinal – 5:20 PM)

Men’s 200m Qualification – Muhammad Anas – 8:45 AM (Semifinal – 5:45 PM)

Women’s 5000m Final – L Surya – 6:10 PM

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay – 7:15 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles (Final) – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 10:30 AM

Boxing

Women’s Featherweight (57 kg) Quarterfinals – Sonia Lather vs Son Hwa Jo (DPR Korea) – 1:00 PM

Women’s Lightweight (60 kg) Quarterfinals – Pavitra vs Husatwun Hasanah (Indonesia) – 1:45 PM

Bridge

Men’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar – 8:00 AM

Women’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar, Feroza Chothia/Bharati Dey, Aparna Sain/Vasanti Shah – 8:30 AM

Cycling

Women’s Keirin Round 1 – Deborah, Aleena Reji – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)

Women’s Team Pursuit Round 1 – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)

Diving

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard – K Ramanand Sharma, Siddarth Pardeshi – 6:45 PM

Equestrian

Jumping Qualifier 1 (individual) – Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad – 6:30 AM (Qualifier 2 – 12:30 PM)

Jumping Team Qualifier – India – 6:30 PM (Final – 12:30 PM)

Hockey

Men’s Group A – India vs Sri Lanka – 2:30 PM

Kurash

Men’s Under 66 kg: Jatin, Jacky Gahlot – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Men’s Above 90 kg: Parikshit Kumar, Aswin Padari Chandran – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Women’s Under 52 kg: Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Sailing

49er Men (Race 9): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 9): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 8): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 8): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One – India – 12:10 PM

Sepak takraw

Women’s Quadrant (Preliminary) – India vs Japan – 12:30 PM

Soft Tennis

Men’s Singles: Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda – 7:30 AM

Women’s Singles: Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth – 7:30 AM

Squash

Women’s team (Pool Round) –

India vs Thailand – 8:30 AM I

ndia vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM

Men’s Team (Pool Round) – India vs Qatar – 2:30 PM

Volleyball

Men’s 7th-12th place: India vs Pakistan – 11:00 AM

