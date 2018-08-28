Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Indian archery teams eye gold

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates: PV Sindhu will fight for historic singles’ gold. Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates: PV Sindhu will fight for historic singles’ gold.

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: It is another big day for India at the Asian Games 2018 as star shuttler PV Sindhu will go for gold when she plays World No. 1 Tzi Tzu Ying in the women’s singles final in Indonesia on Tuesday. India will look to increase its medal tally from 40 medals including 8 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze. In other events, the men’s and women’s compound archery teams are both playing teams from Korea in gold medal matches. The men’s table-tennis is also assured a medal for the first time ever as they play Korea in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games. It is another heavy day for athletics while the men’s hockey team will be back in action against Sri Lanka in their Pool A match. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 10 SCHEDULE)