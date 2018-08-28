Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Indian archery teams eye gold

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: It is another big day for India at the Asian Games 2018 as star shuttler PV Sindhu will go for gold when she plays World No. 1 Tzi Tzu Ying in the women’s singles final in Indonesia on Tuesday. India will look to increase its medal tally from 40 medals including 8 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze. In other events, the men’s and women’s compound archery teams are both playing teams from Korea in gold medal matches. The men’s table-tennis is also assured a medal for the first time ever as they play Korea in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games. It is another heavy day for athletics while the men’s hockey team will be back in action against Sri Lanka in their Pool A match. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 10 SCHEDULE)
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: India continue their campaign in Jakarta, Palembang on Day 10
Asian Games 2018 Day 10 Live Updates Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will fight it out with Tai Tzu-Ying to claim India's first ever individual gold in badminton. Tai ended Saina Nehwal's run in the semifinals on Monday, which fetched the seasoned Indian her maiden Asian Games bronze. "I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world No.3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tai in their last five meetings.
The Indian team comprising Monorma Devi, Nayana Rajesh Priyadarshini, Chaoba Devi and Megha Shivaning fails to qualify for Women's Team Pursuit Finals.
Indian team comprising Monorma Devi, Nayana Rajesh Priyadarshini, Chaoba Devi and Megha Shivaning clocks 5:07.863 in Women's Team Pursuit Heat 1 Round 1.
Hima Das has also qualified for semifinals with her timings of 23.47s (amongst 4 fastest losers) in 200m race. The semifinals are scheduled for later today.
Dutee Chand from India comes first in Women's 200m Heat 4 Qualification with a timing of 23.37. She qualifies for the semifinals.
Hima Das finishes 4th in Heat 2 clocking 23.47s. The Indian sprinter will have to wait for the results of other Heats to see if she has qualified for semifinals or not.
Deborah from India finishes fourth in Women's Keirin Round 1 while Sonali Chanu finishes fifth in Heat 3 Round 1.
India's campaign on Day 10 has begun with athletics. India's Purnima Hembram finishes second in Women's Heptahlon Heat 2 while her teammate Swapna Barman finishes fourth.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of Asian Games. India ended the previous day in Jakarta, Palembang with 40 medals and will increase its medal tally today. The highlight from India's campaign today is PV Sindhu, who is playing gold medal match against World No. 1 Tzi Tzu Ying. Here is the schedule for the rest of the day.