Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Final Live Score: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying for gold medal

Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Final Live Score: On Sunday, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal created history to become first shuttlers since Syed Modi in 1982 to win a medal in an individual badminton event at the Asian Games. Saina’s run ended on Monday but PV Sindhu remains on course to become first Indian to win a gold medal at Asian Games. She faces Chinese Taipei’s World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying who holds a strong 9-4 record over the Indian. Catch live score and updates from PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in gold medal match.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win but Saina Nehwal settled for a bronze following her 10th straight defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying. World number three Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. The energy-sapping 65-minute match featured a 50-shot rally in the decider, which Sindhu won.
In the men's singles final, Jonathan Christie of Indonesia has won the opening game 21-18 against Chinese Taipei's Tienchen Chou. The Taipei shuttler has now come back to win the second game 22-20
Head-to-head: Tai Tzu Ying leads 9-3 with five straight defeats for Sindhu. Last time Sindhu beat Tai Tzu Ying, it was the Rio Olympics where the Indian shuttler picked the historic silver medal.
PREVIEW: Shivani Naik reports from Jakarta in what is expected to be a cracker of a final. Lots riding on it for both shuttler but who will come out on top?
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the women's gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu has already made history with India's best-ever medal at the Asian Games but can she end her voodoo of finals and get that gold medal she so deserves? Tai Tzu Ying would hope not. The Chinese Taipei shuttler hasn't won a big gold medal either even as she has been supremely consistent otherwise through the last two years. Women's final to be played after the men's final that is underway