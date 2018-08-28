Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Final Live Score: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying for gold medal

Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Final Live

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the women's gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu has already made history with India's best-ever medal at the Asian Games but can she end her voodoo of finals and get that gold medal she so deserves? Tai Tzu Ying would hope not. The Chinese Taipei shuttler hasn't won a big gold medal either even as she has been supremely consistent otherwise through the last two years. Women's final to be played after the men's final that is underway