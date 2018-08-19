Asian Games 2018, Day 1: Bajrang Punia begins India’s gold rush, shooters secure bronze

Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India in the finals of men’s freestyle wrestling (65kg) against Japan’s Daichi Takatani on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India in the finals of men’s freestyle wrestling (65kg) against Japan’s Daichi Takatani on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The Indian contingent did not have wait long for a gold medal on an action-packed day one of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia as grappler Bajrang Punia secured the yellow metal on Sunday. Punia beat Japan’s Takatani Daichi in the finals of the 65kg category (wrestling) to clinch his maiden gold medal at the event. Punia was on a rampage throughout the day as he first outclassed Tajikistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) before going on to thump Mongolia’s N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. He won the finals against the Japanese opponent by a scoreline of 11-8. Earlier, India opened their account on Sunday with the pair of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar winning bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The duo finished third with a total of 429.9 points behind Chinese Taipei’s 494.1. In Men’s Trap shooting qualifying, Manavjit Singh Sandhu stood on top of the leaderboard with 72 points after the first day. At the end of the first day India finish at the seventh spot on the medals tally. China are on top with 16 medals.

In Kabaddi, India defeats Bangladesh 50-21 and then dismantled Sri Lanka 44-28. The men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth faced the Maldives in their opener and picked up a convincing 3-0 win. In tennis, mixed doubles pair of Divij Sharan and Karman Kaur Thandi won in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) over Cappadocia and Lim of Philippines.

Rower Dattu Bhokanal finished in the 2nd position in Men’s Singles Sculls Heats with a timing of 8:09:21. In hockey, the Indian eves demolished their opponents (Indonesia) 8-0.

Disappointments-

In the biggest upset of the day, Sushil Kumar was beaten 5-3 to Adam Batirov in the first round. Sandeep Tomar was also knocked out 15-9 in Men’s 57 kg weight category. Mausam Khatri also out of repechage contention in men’s Freestyle 97kg category.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the 10m air pistol mixed team final in Asian Games.

In Women’s Handball, China beat India 36-21 in women’s handball.

In women’s team Poomsae discipline in Taekwondo, India lose 7.380 – 8.270 to Thailand.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj finished 7th in men’s 100m backstroke with a time of 56.19 seconds.

Eslewhere, in women’s team Regu – Sepaktakraw, India lose 0-3 to Korea.

