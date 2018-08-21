Indonesian couple in Palembang name daughter ‘Asian Games’

Couple in Palembang have named their daughter ‘Asian Games’. (Source: Reuters) Couple in Palembang have named their daughter ‘Asian Games’. (Source: Reuters)

A sports-mad Indonesian couple in Palembang have named their new-born daughter ‘Asian Games’ to mark her arrival into the world as the country kicked off the world’s second-biggest multi-sport event. The little girl – full name ‘Abidah Asian Games’ – was born about a month early in Palembang, just hours before the opening ceremony on Saturday.

“We already had a first name for her but didn’t have a last name,” said new father Yordania Denny to news agency AFP, cradling the new arrival in his arms at their house in the north of the city.

The parents, who now have three children, drew inspiration from what they regard as an “historic” moment. “Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it’s in Palembang — it’s rare for Palembang to host such an…event.”

Hosting of Asian Games – for the second time in Indonesia – and a first multi-city event has made many in Palembang proud of the international spotlight with banners lining the streets and TV screens showing the sports live at restaurants.

As per Indonesian custom, many people have only one name and many, but not all, Indonesian children take up their father’s surname as their first name.

When asked if naming their daughter after a sporting event would help turn her into a star of tomorrow, they remained coy. “If she has the talent and motivation we will support and motivate her,” mum Vera said, while her husband hinted which sport he would prefer, suggesting “Indonesia is good at badminton”.

Despite the interesting name, the parents said that they would allow Abidah Asian Games to change her name in the future if she wants to.

The Asian Games began on August 18 and go on until September 2 while featuring a record 17,000 athletes and officials.

