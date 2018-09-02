Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: Rani Rampal to lead Indian contingent

Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: India ended their Asian Games 2018 campaign with the highest medal tally at the tournament ever, with a total of 69 medals which includes 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals. It is now time for the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, taking place in Indonesia, and Indian women hockey captain Rani Rampal will be the country’s flag-bearer. The ceremony will see performances by superstars Super Junior, Siddharth Slathia, Isyana Sarasvati, iKon, Ran, Denada, GIGI, Dira Sugandi. The athletes will not be grouped based on their country, but based on the sport to show unity, which represents the energy of Asia. Here are all the live updates from the closing ceremony:
Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Sunday expressed her gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association and Hockey India for giving her the opportunity to lead the India contingent at the Closing Ceremony of 2018 Asian Games. In a tweet, Rampal said that she feels immensely proud to be India’s flag bearer. “It’s a matter of great pride for me to be the flag bearer of our contingent during the closing ceremony of Asian Games today,” she wrote. India lost to Japan 2-1 in the final in the final and had to settle for a silver medal. It was after 20 years that India had reached the Women’s Hockey final in 20 years. Rampal, who was nursing back from an injury, was in tears after losing the final.
India’s final tally at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia read 69 medals – 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze to surpass the medal count from 2010 Games in Guangzhou, China and match the gold medal tally from the first-ever Asian Games in 1951.
Here is how India fared in key sporting events and disciplines.
It rained before the closing ceremony in Jakarta
