Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: Rani Rampal to lead Indian contingent

Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Rani Rampal will lead India's contingent at the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony, (Twitter/Rani Rampal)

Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Updates Live Streaming: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Sunday expressed her gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association and Hockey India for giving her the opportunity to lead the India contingent at the Closing Ceremony of 2018 Asian Games. In a tweet, Rampal said that she feels immensely proud to be India’s flag bearer. “It’s a matter of great pride for me to be the flag bearer of our contingent during the closing ceremony of Asian Games today,” she wrote. India lost to Japan 2-1 in the final in the final and had to settle for a silver medal. It was after 20 years that India had reached the Women’s Hockey final in 20 years. Rampal, who was nursing back from an injury, was in tears after losing the final.