Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Games 2018 Closing ceremony, TV Channel, time in IST

Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday with the Indian contingent being led by India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal. As per the Asian Games website, the Closing Ceremony will carry the high spirit of ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’ and will explore Indonesian heritage through arts and cultural show, which will be helmed by the creative director of the event and the CEO of Net Mediatama Television Wishnutama. There will be several dancers, musicians, singers and artists native to the country will be performing at the Gelora Bung Karnoa Main Stadium in Jakarta, including performances from choreographers Eko Supriyanto and Denny Malik, Musicians Addie MS and Ronald Steven, Costume Designer Rinaldo Yunardi and Dynand Fariz and the legandary artists Sunaryo.

When will the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Where is the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony being held?

The Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

What time does live coverage of Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

The Closing Ceremony of Asian Games 2018 will begin after the Triathlon event, at around 5 PM IST.

How do I watch the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

How do I follow Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony live online?

Live online streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can follow Live commentary and social media updates here on IndianExpress.com

