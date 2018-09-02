Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony: Matter of great pride to be flag bearer, says Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal will lead India’s contingent at the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony, (Twitter/Rani Rampal) Rani Rampal will lead India’s contingent at the Asian Games 2018 Closing Ceremony, (Twitter/Rani Rampal)

India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Sunday expressed her gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association and Hockey India for giving her the opportunity to lead the India contingent at the Closing Ceremony of 2018 Asian Games. In a tweet, Rampal said that she feels immensely proud to be India’s flag bearer. “It’s a matter of great pride for me to be the flag bearer of our contingent during the closing ceremony of Asian Games today,” she wrote.

“I would like to thank IOA @ioaindia @TheHockeyIndia for giving me this opportunity,” the 23-year old, who led India to a silver medal in Women’s Hockey at the Games, added.

India lost to Japan 2-1 in the final in the final and had to settle for a silver medal. It was after 20 years that India had reached the Women’s Hockey final in 20 years. Rampal, who was nursing back from an injury, was in tears after losing the final.

The Closing Ceremony which will take place at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Sunday will officially mark the closing of the multi-sport tournament. India registered their highest Asiad medal haul in Indonesia with 69 medals – 15 Gold, 24 Silver and 30 Bronze.

