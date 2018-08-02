Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Asian Games 2018 bound steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar fails dope test

Naveen Dagar is a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and breached the qualifying mark of 8:41 seconds during the Guwahati meet.

By: PTI | Published: August 2, 2018 6:27:17 pm
Naveen Dagar, Naveen Dagar India, India Naveen Dagar,Naveen Dagar Asian Games 2018, sports news, Indian Express With Dagar’s suspension, India will go unrepresented in the 3000m race at the quadrennial extravaganza in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18. (Source: AP File)
Related News

The Indian athletics contingent’s preparation for the upcoming Asian Games was dealt a severe blow after steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar tested positive for banned substance meldonium during the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Guwahati.

Dagar is a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and breached the qualifying mark of 8:41 seconds during the Guwahati meet.

It is learnt that Dagar was handed provisional suspension by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on July 23 after he tested positive for the banned substance during an In-Competition (IC) test by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

“AFI has suspended Dagar, who was undergoing high altitude training with other middle and long distance runners in Bhutan. He has tested positive for meldonium. He is now awaiting his B sample report,” a source close to the athlete told PTI on Thursday.

Neither AFI nor NADA issued any official statement. It is a major setback for the AFI as two athletes have so far tested positive for banned substances this week.

With Dagar’s suspension, India will go unrepresented in the 3000m race at the quadrennial extravaganza in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18.

Earlier, this week javelin thrower Amit Kumar, a bronze medallist at the Inter-State meet, tested positive for banned substance during an ‘Out Of Competition (OOC)’ Test in Finland conducted under the aegis of Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 