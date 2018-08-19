Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia gives India first gold medal, Twitterati cannot stop celebrating

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Bajrang Punia won the gold medal on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

India’s wait for the first gold medal at Asian Games 2018 was not long as Bajrang Punia secured the yellow metal on Sunday after beating Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category (wrestling). This is India’s third gold medal in wrestling since 1986. Punia was in a dominating mode throughout the day as he beat Uzbekistan’s Sirojiddin (13-3) then outclassed Tajikistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) before going on to thump Mongolia’s N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final’s it was an intense contest as Punia first led 6-0 after which Takatani came back to level the scores. However, towards the end Punia kept his cool and went on to beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal. Daichi Takatani had to settle for silver while Sirojiddin Khasanov and Sayatbek Okassov settled for the bronze.

Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/RjxFhwqUCj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 August 2018

Wonderful news from the #AsianGames2018. 1st gold. #BajrangPunia . Hopefully first of many. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 August 2018

And the promised Gold has come!! 🥇#BajranjPunia brings #TeamIndia its first Gold from the 18th #AsianGames in Jakarta! A well-deserved win for Punia, mixing it up with sheer courageous moves combining defence and attack! #Congratulations @BajrangPunia 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TEt3S4yuA4 — Team India (@ioaindia)

#AsianGame2018 Congrats @BajrangPunia For Winning Gold In 65kg Wrestling Event.

Aarambh Hai Prachand 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NAIqHQmmU7 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 19 August 2018

Congratulations @BajrangPunia on winning first gold medal for our country. Proud moment for us 🇮🇳. Long way to go for our entire contingent. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/PqWVdN0KZj — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 19, 2018

Earlier, shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd