Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia gives India first gold medal, Twitterati cannot stop celebrating

Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia gives India first gold medal, Twitterati cannot stop celebrating

The wait for the first gold medal at Asian Games 2018 was not long as Bajrang Punia secured the yellow metal after beating Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 19, 2018 8:57:09 pm
Bajrang Punia won the gold medal on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

India’s wait for the first gold medal at Asian Games 2018 was not long as Bajrang Punia secured the yellow metal on Sunday after beating Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category (wrestling). This is India’s third gold medal in wrestling since 1986. Punia was in a dominating mode throughout the day as he beat Uzbekistan’s Sirojiddin (13-3) then outclassed Tajikistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) before going on to thump Mongolia’s N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final’s it was an intense contest as Punia first led 6-0 after which Takatani came back to level the scores. However, towards the end Punia kept his cool and went on to beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal. Daichi Takatani had to settle for silver while Sirojiddin Khasanov and Sayatbek Okassov settled for the bronze.

Earlier, shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 