Friday, August 31, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Avtar Singh, Rajwinder Kaur out of Judo

Avtar Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates' Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men's -100 kg elimination round of 16.

By: PTI | Jakarta | Published: August 31, 2018 4:54:26 pm
Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing in the men’s and women’s competition. (Image used for representational purpose)
Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing in the men’s and women’s competition, here today. Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates’ Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men’s -100 kg elimination round of 16, while Kaur went down by a similar margin to Japan’s Akira Sone in women’s +78 kg quarterfinals here.

Singh received a shido penalty for minor violations and the competition ended when his rival earned an ippon decision — the biggest point scored in judo. Rajwinder, on the other hand, was handed two shido penalty for minor violations and her opponent also received an ippon decision on her favour.

