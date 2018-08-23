Asian Games 2018: At Delhi High Court-ordered retrial, 20 officials and one athlete

Monika Chaudhary (sitting) at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi. (Express Photo) Monika Chaudhary (sitting) at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi. (Express Photo)

More than 20 technical officials, a photo finish-camera, two dope testing officials and almost 100 spectators but just one competitor. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has witnessed countless athletics events, but 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary’s retrial for the Asiad on Wednesday morning was none like it.

As she crossed the finish line, the Uttar Pradesh athlete’s shoulders drooped, not in exhaustion but in despair. Monika knew she was well short of the qualifying mark of 4:16.88s set by the Athletics Federation of India, managing just 4:35.51s. As she was untying her spikes, the supporters who had reached the stadium with drums to cheer on the athlete stood besides her in bitter disappointment.

“Why are they troubling me so much?” fumed Monika. The circumstances that led to the trial has brought again the issue of “fair selections” in the country for sporting events.

A fresh trial was conducted after the athlete knocked on Delhi High Court’s door, challenging her exclusion “despite meeting qualification standards at the Inter-state Meet”. Monika, who was training with national campers in Bhutan, flew down to the capital for the hearing. The runner had clocked 4:12.44s at the Inter State Meet in Guwahati, which was within the AFI’s qualifying guideline but she was dropped following “confirmatory trials” in Bhutan, where she clocked 4:41.06s.

“I have been training with the national campers in Bhutan and we reached the airport together yesterday. They were taking the flight to Jakarta and me to Delhi. Can you imagine how I felt? I am in so much agony that I feel it would have better if I were dead. I was certain to win a medal. They have sent those who have not even achieved the qualifying mark once,” Monika said, holding her tears back.

Ever since the AFI announced on August 17 that Monika would not be sent for the Asian Games due to “unsatisfactory performance” in the trials, she and her husband have appealed to several officials including the AFI president Adille Sumariwalla and UP State Athletics State secretary PK Srivastava.

“Nobody listened to us and we were forced to file a petition. For the last two years, I have been training relentlessly. I do not understand why they had to conduct another trial despite qualifying once. We wanted to approach the Supreme Court but we know it’s too late. We will respond now on the field,” Monika said. The AFI did not wish to comment on the petition but stressed a “fair chance” was provided to the athlete.

“It was very difficult to to get everything arranged at the last moment but it was really important for us to give her a fair chance and proper setting. After receiving the court’s order we immediately informed the JLN stadium administration, NADA and officials of the Delhi State Athletics. By late evening, everyone confirmed their availability. We arranged 21 technical officials. A photo-finish camera was arranged as the result will be be submitted to the court,” Divesh Bhal, AFI’s operations manager, said.

