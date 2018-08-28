Asian Games 2018 Archery Highlights: Indian men and women compound teams settle for silver

Asian Games 2018 Archery Live Updates

It is all down to Rajat after Korea shoot a 10 and a 9. And Rajat does well to put India level at 19-19. Korea then score another 10. The Arjuna awardee Rajat takes a 10. Scores level at 29-29. The number of 10s are now being reviewed for the final winner to be declared. And South Korea win. What a cruel end for India as they settle for another silver in archery.