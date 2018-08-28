Asian Games 2018 Archery Highlights: Indian men and women compound teams settle for silver

Asian Games 2018 Archery Highlights: Both the Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals on Tuesday. It was a dramatic men’s final in which the Indian team was a point ahead of the Koreans at the end of the regulation four sets. The two teams added two silver medals on Day 10 of Asian Games.
Asian Games 2018 Archery Highlights:
Asian Games 2018 Archery Live Updates Live Streaming: Both the Indian men's and women's compound team will be under pressure after the country failed to win any medal in the recurve section, in a repeat of their Incheon Asiad flop show. Asian giants Korea are standing in the way of both men's and women's teams in the compound finals tomorrow and Pagni, who coached the Indian compound archers in the build-up to the Asian Games, says it's about living in the moment.
Hard luck for Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini & Rajat Chauhan despite a spectacular performance. The two teams tied first at the end of four sets and then after the shootout.
It is all down to Rajat after Korea shoot a 10 and a 9. And Rajat does well to put India level at 19-19. Korea then score another 10. The Arjuna awardee Rajat takes a 10. Scores level at 29-29. The number of 10s are now being reviewed for the final winner to be declared. And South Korea win. What a cruel end for India as they settle for another silver in archery.
India did well in the fourth set to end it with a lead of two points at 229-227. But wait, there is some confusion. The scores are revised and the Koreans are now tie at 229-229. So a shootout now to find out the winner
India snatch their lead back as they the third set with a two-point advantage. India take a 172-170 lead over South Korea after the third set, which they won 58-56
Not the best of rounds for young Aman Saini who shot a 8 & 9 in the second end. With that, India drop six points and Korea draw level at 114-114.
Defending champions India give a powerful performance in the first set and lead Korea 60-56. India well in control, missing on a 10 only once in the first six shots.
It is now time for Indian men archery team to play gold medal match against South Korea. India are the defending champions.
INDIA WIN SILVER IN WOMEN COMPOUND ARCHERY EVENT
India settle for silver after a thrilling final against Korea in women's compound archery event. India's Madhumita and Muskan faltered in the end as they couldn't come up with a crucial 10. India missed out on the gold by three points with the final scoreline being 231-228.
What an exciting gold-match final underway. After three sets and a total of 18 arrows, India and South Korea are tied at 173-173. Both teams scored 58 each in the third set.
After two sets, India and South Korea are tied at 115-115 even as India lose the second set 56-58. Neither of the teams have shot lower than 9 so far. A thrilling final underway.
Great start for India as they lead 59-57 against South Korea after the first set with five 10s and a 9.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Archery with Compound Team finals to take place today. The women's final will take place first against South Korea. It will be followed soon after by the men also taking on Korea.