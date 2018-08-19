Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze medal, India open account

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Source: Reuters) Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Source: Reuters)

India opened their account at the Asian Games in Indonesia with Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar winning bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Sunday. The Indian pairing finished third with a total of 429.9 points behind Chinese Taipei’s 494.1, which is an Asian Games record, and China with 492.5.

“Our best finish together was fourth at the World Cup and we have improved on that. My first Asian Games medal and my first medal for India here. I am really happy about that but my focus is on main event (10m rifle) tomorrow,” Chandela told PTI.

Asked about slipping to third from second in the elimination stage, Chandela added: “This happens in shooting. I think we shot alright.”

Kumar said, “This bronze has come only because of Apurvi. The final was a disappointment after a decent qualification. We didnt get enough time to train together.”

India started strongly by standing second with 102.9 points after the first 10 shots. The next ten shots saw the Indian duo better their points but still stay second with scores of 205.5 points. After Stage 1 (30 shots), the Indian shooters maintained second position with 308.5 points.

Following that, India dropped from second to third place with their two point lead getting wiped out. At this stage, fifth place Mongolia were eliminated from the competition.

After Mongolia, qualifying toppers South Korea suffered disappointment as they couldn’t match the good start and prolong their presence in the finals.

Chandela and Ravi had qualified for the final by finishing second with 835.3 points behind South Korea’s 836.7 which is an Asian Games qualifying record.

Elsewhere, in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the finals. They finished sixth in the qualification round with 759 points which wasn’t enough to make the finals. India and Kazakhstan were tied at 759 points after 80 shots but the Kazakhs sealed the fifth and final qualifying spot with more inners 10s than India (25 to India’s 14). “Manu did not shoot to her potential. She was angry and agitated towards the end. She needs to work on controlling her anger. Abhishek needs to learn how to cope up with pressure in big events. It is new for him. They both will learn,” said pistol coach Jaspal Rana.

In Men’s Trap shooting qualifying, Manavjit Singh Sandhu stood top of the leaderboard with 72 points after the first day. Lakshay stood fifth with 71 points. In the women’s event, Shreyasi Singh is second with 71 points – three beheind Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko. Seema Tomar is fourth with 71 points as well.

