Asian Games 2018: Amit Panghal beats Olympic Champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to win gold

Amit Panghal on Saturday got past the reigning Olympic Champion from Uzbekistan, Hasanboy Dusmatov, to become only the eighth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. The 22-year-old, defeated the favourite Dusmatov by via split decision 3-2 to win the yellow metal in Men’s 49kg Boxing.

The young Armyman, who was making his debut at the Games, shows his tactical prowess to outwit the Uzbek, who is known for his quick speed and jabs. The Haryana boxer had earlier suffered a loss against Dusamtov via split decision in last year’s world championships. But he exacted his revenge in Jakarta to make up for the narrow defeat, as he laid down some clean right hooks and jabs on his opponent.

The Uzbek southpaw tried to counter against Amit, who kept on moving around, covering the entire ring, especially in the final round. Panghal refused to fall into the trap of diving in and just kept moving away from his opponent, knowing he had this one in his kitty. As a result, Dusmatov lunged forward to catch up to him which worked in Panghal’s favour as he launched a counter-attack.

Panghal’s gold medal win takes India’s total medal tally at the Asian Games 2018 to 66 medals with 13 gold. Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar added another gold, winning the Bridge Men’s Pair event final, taking India’s tally to 67 medals with 14 gold.

