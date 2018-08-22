Asian Games 2018: A shot from the dark

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma pose with their medals (gold and bronze, respectively) and the flag on Tuesday. (AP Photo) Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma pose with their medals (gold and bronze, respectively) and the flag on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

The high-pitched tones of the village elders drown the sound of mooing cows from under the giant neem tree in the courtyard. A few yards away, some 25-30 women sit consciously in the background as TV cameras pan across the room, capturing every corner of the place where India’s newest shooting prodigy grew up. Kids, meanwhile, skate from one room to another, distributing laddoos and water on a sultry Tuesday afternoon.

Surrounded by lush sugarcane fields and a stream flowing through its winding alleys, Kalina is a rustic village near Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. From this picturesque place comes Saurabh Chaudhary, a shy 16-year-old son of farmer who gave India its first shooting gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

It was his debut Games, but he announced his arrival on the global stage in grand fashion by staging a remarkable comeback to snatch the gold medal from world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and become one of India’s youngest gold medallists at the Asian Games. “He doesn’t know half of the people in the village because he has completely stopped going out. Yeh gai bhi isse zyada bolti hai,” says Ritwik Siwach, his childhood friend, pointing at a cow. “He spends all the time inside his room.”

His room is a no-frills space — bright with a high ceiling, two world maps plastered on the whitewashed walls, with two trophies sitting on the edge of a frail cabinet. On the right is a television with two large generator batteries underneath and a cot opposite it.

But what really catches your attention is a makeshift target adjacent to the bed. The wall around it is completely damaged, while a broken lamp lies in a corner. It’s the consequence of a routine he started some time in 2016. “He was training at a shooting range at a village nearby. Despite spending close to 10 hours there — from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening — he wasn’t satisfied and wanted to shoot more,” Saurabh’s brother Nitin, six years elder to him, says.

There wasn’t, however, any scope to extend his training hours at the range. So Saurabh improvised. “He is shy, but he’s jugaadu too,” says Nishant Siwach, another childhood friend. “He made a range in his room itself.”

One evening after practice, Saurabh got home a stack of target sheets. He stuck one of them on the wall next to his bed, walked 10m across the hallway to the opposite room and began shooting with plastic pellets. What started as an experiment became a routine that continues till date whenever he is home — every evening from 8 to 12 and during this period, no one is allowed to cross the hallway. The pellet marks on the wall are testimony to the hours he’s spent doing this. Last year, he got a target holder to give his makeshift shooting lane a ‘professional’ look.

The wall and the lamp were once a source of irritation for the family. Today, they have become a symbol of Saurabh’s success. “Targets were the first thing he saw upon waking up and the last thing before sleeping. We thought he is going mad,” father Jagmohan, 48, says. “But that’s how he is — if he gets into something, then he’ll be fully dedicated to it.”

This obsession, mother Brijesh says, was sudden. And unusual. Saurabh was fond of plastic air guns in his early teens and aimed at whatever he could at home — bottles, cans. At the annual village fair, he’d spend hours shooting balloons. But it wasn’t until he heard of one of the neighbours doing well in sport shooting that he thought of it as a serious option.

The parents dismissed it as a childhood whim but Saurabh remained adamant. “He threatened that he won’t eat until we take him to a shooting range. This was in 2015 and in just three years, he’s become the first from our village to travel abroad and has now won a big medal,” Brijesh says.

The biggest sacrifice he’s made is giving up schooling. Saurabh stopped attending school regularly after Class Seven so he could focus solely on shooting. “I became paranoid after he chose to focus only on sport. But then, many children from our village have taken that route, so I wasn’t surprised when he decided to do that. We supported his decision,” his mother says.

The locals here call Kalina ‘khel gaon’ (Games Village) for the simple reason that almost every household here has an athlete. Road-running is most common but shooting is growing in popularity. Softball, weightlifting and kabaddi are some other sports that are commonly practised here. “Till now, sport was seen as a way of landing a secure government job. But after this medal, I think people will start looking at it more seriously,” Ritwik, a long-distance runner, says.

The medal, the villagers hope, will also help them convince the government to build a stadium here. The nearest facility is 12km away in Binauli, where Saurabh began shooting at a local range. Right now, however, the village is planning a grand welcome — if he is allowed to make a short visit. “The World Championship begins in 10 days so he might return only after that. We aren’t sure yet,” Nitin says.

