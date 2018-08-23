Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Asian Games 2018: 15-year old Shardul Vihan wins silver in men’s double trap

Young Shardul Vihan finished at the second position in Men's Double Trap Final to claim silver on Day 5 of Asian Games.

Updated: August 23, 2018 3:02:56 pm
India’s Vihan Shardul won silver in the final round of double trap men’s competition at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Source: AP)
Shardul Vihan added to India’s medal tally on Day 5 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as he clinched a silver medal in men’s double trap shooting event on Thursday.

The 15-year old boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shot 73 to come second to Korea’s Shin Hyunwoo, 34, who overtook the Indian shooter by a point. Qatar’s Al Marri Hamad Ali settled for bronze with a score of 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range.

Vihan had qualified for the final by topping Men’s Double Trap qualification round with a score of 141. His teammate Ankur Mittal failed to qualify, finishing at the ninth position with a score of 134.

Last year, Vihan, who is coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan, had grabbed four gold medals at Shotgun Nationals Championship last year. Vihan had also finished sixth at the Junior World Championship in Moscow in 2017.

India, however, failed to grab a medal in Women’s Double Trap. Shreyasi Singh finished in the 6th position with 121 points while Varsha Varman finished in the 7th position with 120 points.

