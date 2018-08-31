Asian Games 2018: Arokia Rajiv, Dharun Ayyasamy get Rs 30 lakh more each for second silver

The Tamil Nadu govt has announced an cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh to Indian athlete Dharun Ayyasamy. The Tamil Nadu govt has announced an cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh to Indian athlete Dharun Ayyasamy.

The Tamil Nadu government today announced an additional cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each to athletes Arokia Rajiv and Dharun Ayyasamy from the state for winning a second silver medal in the ongoing Asian games in Jakarta. Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to both the athletes, who won silver medals in 4X400 mts men’s relay, and lauded their efforts for making the state and India proud.

“On behalf of Tamil Nadu government, I once again congratulate you. You will now receive this high cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh, apart from the one already announced by me,” he said in the letters.

On August 28, the government had announced Rs 30 lakh each to Rajiv and Ayyasamy for grabbing silver in 400m mixed relay team and 400 metre hurdles, respectively.

