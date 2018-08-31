Amit Panghal lone Indian boxer standing, enters final of Asian Games 2018

India’s Amit Panghal (Blue) and PR Korea’s Ryong Jong compete in the Men’s Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarterfinal boxing event in the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018. (PTI Photo) India’s Amit Panghal (Blue) and PR Korea’s Ryong Jong compete in the Men’s Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarterfinal boxing event in the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Amit Panghal (49kg) was the lone Indian boxer to make the final of the 18th Asian Games, beating Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in a fiercely-contested semifinal bout here today. Amit prevailed 3-2 in a draining contest to make the finals after Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to an eye injury sustained in the pre-quarters.

In a see-saw battle which swung decisively in his favour in the final three minutes, Amit recovered from a shaky opening round to assure himself of at least a silver on debut at the Games. The Filipino was aggressive but Amit too managed to connect just enough right straights to fetch a split verdict in his favour.

The Armyman, who hails from Haryana, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, besides a gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.

