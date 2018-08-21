Asian Games 2018: 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, bronze for Abhishek Verma

Abhishek Verma (left) and Saurabh Chaudhary (right) won bronze and gold respectively at the 10m Air Pistol event. (Source: Reuters) Abhishek Verma (left) and Saurabh Chaudhary (right) won bronze and gold respectively at the 10m Air Pistol event. (Source: Reuters)

16-year-old Asian Games debutant Saurabh Chaudhary has won India’s first shooting gold of the 2018 Asian Games while compatriot Abhishek Verma won bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event in Indonesia. Chaudhary shot a Games record of 240.7 to clinch the top honours while Verma finished with 219.3.

The 16-year-old Chaudhary, who topped the qualifying round, shot a Games record score of 240.7 to pip Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (239.7) in an exciting final to add a gold to India’s shooting tally of two silver and a bronze this Asiad.

Hobby shooter Abhishek Verma, also making his Asian Games debut at 29, settled for the bronze medal in the same event with a score of 219.3.

In second position for most of the final, Chaudhary grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his second-last shot and held the nerve to stay ahead.

