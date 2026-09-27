Asian Games: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze in men’s decathlon

India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after winning the decathlon 1500m at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar tried his best in the 1500m race and despite winning it with a timing of 4:33.09, he finished with a bronze medal in the men’s decathlon.

This is his second medal at the Asian Games after he had won the silver medal at the last edition.

Tejaswin finished with 7934 points while Yuma Maruyama of Japan won with 8123 points and Chen Xinghua of China won with 8012 points.

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While he couldn’t upgrade his silver from last time, this year’s Decathlon was more competitive than last edition where Tejaswin had won silver with 7666 points and gold had gone to Sun Qihao of China with 7816 points.