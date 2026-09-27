Asian Games: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze in men’s decathlon

Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar tried his best in the 1500m race and despite winning it with a timing of 4:33.09, he finished with a bronze medal in the men’s decathlon.
This is his second medal at the Asian Games after he had won the silver medal at the last edition.
Tejaswin finished with 7934 points while Yuma Maruyama of Japan won with 8123 points and Chen Xinghua of China won with 8012 points.
While he couldn’t upgrade his silver from last time, this year’s Decathlon was more competitive than last edition where Tejaswin had won silver with 7666 points and gold had gone to Sun Qihao of China with 7816 points.
This is the second major medal of the season for Tejaswin, who won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and also became the first-ever Indian to break the 8000 points mark with a new national record of 8057 points.
Tejaswin had a poor start to Day one after he clocked 10.98s in the 100m far away from his personal best and earned 865 points.
He topped the long jump with 7.53m and 942 points but it was way behind his personal best of 7.82m that he recorded at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Similarly, he recorded 13.16m in shot put with 677 points before opening a big lead for himself in high jump with 2.18m jump and 973 points.
With 881 points in the 400m, he finished the first day at the top of the leaderboard.
On the second day, he recorded a new personal best in the javelin throw with 53.37m but performed poorly in the discus throw with 36.77m.
Nevertheless, Tejaswin ended a highly successful season for himself with two major medals, a national record and 8000 points mark breached.