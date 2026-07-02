‘Asian Games not exposure tour’: Sports Minister; football team not to be sent

When asked about the inclusion of the men’s football team like the last edition, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Sports Minister said that there won’t be anyone to just make up the numbers. (File and Indian Football X)

The Sports Ministry has asserted that the Asian Games is not “an exposure tour” and the athletes or teams not meeting the ministry criteria won’t be allowed on the plane to Aichi-Nagoya.

When asked about the inclusion of the men’s football team like the last edition, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Sports Minister said that there won’t be anyone to just make up the numbers. “Asian Games is not an exposure tour. It is a platform to win medals. We only want athletes who will deliver the medals,” said Mandaviya. “Exposure can be gained elsewhere. It doesn’t have to be the Asian Games. Anyone looking to secure jobs through participation certificates will not be cleared. The Games are about performance and we will ensure that,” he added further.