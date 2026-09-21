The bizarre reason 700gm extra weight cost Suchika Tariyal spot in Asian Games final

With no clear winner, the decision was awarded on the basis of weight of the fighters in the morning before the bout. (Screengrab)

Indian MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal finished the Asian Games 2026 with a bronze medal in the women’s traditional 60kg but the 36-year-old from Haryana was inconsolable and refused to shake hands with her opponent Hui Hoon Teo of Singapore.

She first refused to approach the ring referee to raise the winner’s hand. She eventually went in after her coaches coaxed her and when the referee raised her opponent’s hand, she fell on her knees on the mat and broke down. Her opponent approached her for a handshake, but Suchika did not reciprocate. Finally, one of her coaches came to the mat to lead the tearful athlete away.