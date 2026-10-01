Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list on 1st October

India will look to add to their medal tally on Day 13 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a superb Day 12 that fetched four gold medals, three of them from a dazzling compound archery clean sweep. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound team events all ended in gold, with the women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Thaniparthi equalling a world record in the final against China, and the mixed pair of Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav pipping Korea in a shoot-off. The mixed trap shooting pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai added the fourth gold, beating Qatar in the final. Neeru’s haul now stands at two golds and a third medal overall at these Games.
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India also added three bronzes on the day, with Priya Ghanghas settling for bronze in the women’s 60kg boxing semifinal and Kapil Pokhariya doing likewise in the men’s 90kg category after losing to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev. Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account with a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg event. The results lifted India to eighth place on the medal table with 60 medals overall: 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.
Day 13 offers India further chances to climb, with the men’s cricket team taking on Sri Lanka in the semifinal and the women’s hockey team eyeing a place in the final. Medal opportunities also remain in archery and shooting, while the squash teams will look to convert their semifinal spots into final appearances.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 13]
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|151
|67
|59
|277
|2
|Japan
|50
|77
|73
|200
|3
|Republic of Korea
|24
|30
|49
|103
|4
|Uzbekistan
|16
|19
|19
|54
|5
|Thailand
|12
|10
|12
|34
|6
|Iran
|11
|16
|12
|39
|7
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|5
|21
|8
|India
|10
|21
|29
|60
|9
|Kazakhstan
|9
|16
|31
|56
|10
|North Korea
|7
|6
|7
|20
|11
|Malaysia
|6
|5
|12
|23
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|18
|35
|13
|Indonesia
|4
|7
|20
|31
|14
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|15
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|10
|26
|39
|16
|Qatar
|3
|6
|4
|13
|17
|Philippines
|3
|3
|12
|18
|18
|Singapore
|2
|6
|3
|11
|19
|Tajikistan
|2
|3
|5
|10
|20
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|18
|21
|21
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|23
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|Mongolia
|1
|0
|4
|5
|27
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|2
|6
|8
|28
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|29
|Iraq
|0
|2
|2
|4
|30
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|32
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|5
|5
|35
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Lao
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of October 1, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Indian medallists — Full list of winners
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze