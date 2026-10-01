Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list on 1st October

India will look to add to their medal tally on Day 13 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a superb Day 12 that fetched four gold medals, three of them from a dazzling compound archery clean sweep. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound team events all ended in gold, with the women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Thaniparthi equalling a world record in the final against China, and the mixed pair of Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav pipping Korea in a shoot-off. The mixed trap shooting pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai added the fourth gold, beating Qatar in the final. Neeru’s haul now stands at two golds and a third medal overall at these Games.

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India also added three bronzes on the day, with Priya Ghanghas settling for bronze in the women’s 60kg boxing semifinal and Kapil Pokhariya doing likewise in the men’s 90kg category after losing to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev. Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account with a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg event. The results lifted India to eighth place on the medal table with 60 medals overall: 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.

Day 13 offers India further chances to climb, with the men’s cricket team taking on Sri Lanka in the semifinal and the women’s hockey team eyeing a place in the final. Medal opportunities also remain in archery and shooting, while the squash teams will look to convert their semifinal spots into final appearances.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 13]

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Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 151 67 59 277 2 Japan 50 77 73 200 3 Republic of Korea 24 30 49 103 4 Uzbekistan 16 19 19 54 5 Thailand 12 10 12 34 6 Iran 11 16 12 39 7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21 8 India 10 21 29 60 9 Kazakhstan 9 16 31 56 10 North Korea 7 6 7 20 11 Malaysia 6 5 12 23 12 Hong Kong, China 5 12 18 35 13 Indonesia 4 7 20 31 14 Kuwait 4 1 4 9 15 Chinese Taipei 3 10 26 39 16 Qatar 3 6 4 13 17 Philippines 3 3 12 18 18 Singapore 2 6 3 11 19 Tajikistan 2 3 5 10 20 Vietnam 2 1 18 21 21 Macao, China 1 4 1 6 22 Jordan 1 1 2 4 23 Myanmar 1 1 1 3 24 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 24 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 2 26 Mongolia 1 0 4 5 27 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 6 8 28 Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7 29 Iraq 0 2 2 4 30 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2 31 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3 32 Lebanon 0 1 1 2 32 Oman 0 1 1 2 34 Pakistan 0 0 5 5 35 Cambodia 0 0 4 4 36 Nepal 0 0 2 2 37 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1 37 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1 37 Lao 0 0 1 1 37 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of October 1, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Archery

Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold

Kabaddi

India women’s team – Gold Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

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Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver

Boxing

Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze

Wrestling