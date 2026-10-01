Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list on 1st October

India are 8th in the medal tally with 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze for a total of 60 medals on day 13.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readOct 1, 2026 06:36 AM IST
Check Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally Live Updates on Day 13. (AP)Check Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally Live Updates on Day 13. (AP)
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India will look to add to their medal tally on Day 13 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a superb Day 12 that fetched four gold medals, three of them from a dazzling compound archery clean sweep. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound team events all ended in gold, with the women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Thaniparthi equalling a world record in the final against China, and the mixed pair of Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav pipping Korea in a shoot-off. The mixed trap shooting pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai added the fourth gold, beating Qatar in the final. Neeru’s haul now stands at two golds and a third medal overall at these Games.

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India also added three bronzes on the day, with Priya Ghanghas settling for bronze in the women’s 60kg boxing semifinal and Kapil Pokhariya doing likewise in the men’s 90kg category after losing to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev. Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account with a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg event. The results lifted India to eighth place on the medal table with 60 medals overall: 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.

Day 13 offers India further chances to climb, with the men’s cricket team taking on Sri Lanka in the semifinal and the women’s hockey team eyeing a place in the final. Medal opportunities also remain in archery and shooting, while the squash teams will look to convert their semifinal spots into final appearances.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 13]

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Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 151 67 59 277
2 Japan 50 77 73 200
3 Republic of Korea 24 30 49 103
4 Uzbekistan 16 19 19 54
5 Thailand 12 10 12 34
6 Iran 11 16 12 39
7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21
8 India 10 21 29 60
9 Kazakhstan 9 16 31 56
10 North Korea 7 6 7 20
11 Malaysia 6 5 12 23
12 Hong Kong, China 5 12 18 35
13 Indonesia 4 7 20 31
14 Kuwait 4 1 4 9
15 Chinese Taipei 3 10 26 39
16 Qatar 3 6 4 13
17 Philippines 3 3 12 18
18 Singapore 2 6 3 11
19 Tajikistan 2 3 5 10
20 Vietnam 2 1 18 21
21 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
22 Jordan 1 1 2 4
23 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
24 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 2
26 Mongolia 1 0 4 5
27 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 6 8
28 Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7
29 Iraq 0 2 2 4
30 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2
31 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
32 Lebanon 0 1 1 2
32 Oman 0 1 1 2
34 Pakistan 0 0 5 5
35 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
36 Nepal 0 0 2 2
37 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
37 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
37 Lao 0 0 1 1
37 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of October 1, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Archery

  1. Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold
  2. Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold
  3. Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  12. Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
  13. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver
  14. Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold
  15. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

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Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
  14. Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
  15. Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
  16. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
  17. Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
  18. Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
  19. Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
  20. Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
  21. Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
  22. Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
  23. Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
  24. Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver
  3. Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver

Boxing

  1. Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze
  2. Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze
  3. Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze

Wrestling

  1. Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze

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