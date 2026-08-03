Asian Games litmus test to judge India’s resounding boxing success at CWG

India created Commonwealth Games history when it broke the record for the most boxing medals won by a country at a single edition. The story of winning three gold medals in the previous two editions of the CWG, only to more than double it four years later with the seven gold has rightfully highlighted Indian boxers – particularly the women – and the level at which they are operating at.

But not all boxing golds are the same and while some medals were worth their weight in Glasgow, some came against fairly ordinary boxers. In some instances, the gold medal revealed boxers that India could bank on, in the future.

In summation though, BFI president Ajay Singh recalibrated the weight of the CWG medals, pegging them lower while admitting that the Asian Games would be the real test.

“The Asian Games for us is like the Olympics,” Singh said during a press conference. “The best teams in the world today are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India, and all three are in Asia. Add a very strong Chinese contingent and you understand why it is much tougher.”

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The golds that mattered

In a Commonwealth Games where the field of boxers was clearly one of the thinnest it has been in recent years, some medals stood out – in particular, the ones won by Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary.

Sakshi’s gold medal was not won at the Commonwealth Games, but rather in the two world champions from India she beat in Patiala during the trials for the Games. To beat Minakshi Hooda, who fights in the 48 kg category and is the current world champion in it, is one feat. But to displace Nikhat Zareen – arguably one of the best 51 kg boxers in the world, required a special performance. The Commonwealth Games may have come with a thin field, but Sakshi had to go through a world-class national line-up to get to the medal in the first place.

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Sakshi’s gold medal was not won at the Commonwealth Games, but rather in the two world champions from India she beat in Patiala during the trials for the Games. (AP Photo) Sakshi’s gold medal was not won at the Commonwealth Games, but rather in the two world champions from India she beat in Patiala during the trials for the Games. (AP Photo)

Arundhati Choudhary stayed under the shadow of Lovlina Borgohain for a long while. Now that the 70kg category is completely hers, the stacking of her resume has commenced. The Commonwealth gold is a continuation of the Asian Championship medal won by Arundhati. There is an argument to be made that both Sakshi and Arundhati are already elite boxers – proven in their experiences over the last six months – and therefore would have done well no matter what the field.

A continuing act

In Preeti Pawar, India has an Asian champion. And in Jaismine Lamboriya, the world champion. Pawar was handed a relatively easy draw – one which she navigated with ease. The Commonwealth field was clearly not as good as the draw at continental championships she had to fight through just months prior, where she had to beat two Olympic medallists in later rounds to win a coveted Asian gold. The CWG was a continuation of an act of dominance that has followed the Indian who has markedly improved.

The same story follows Jaismine, who is the reigning world champion and an Asian championship silver medallist. There was no country that could have possibly sent a boxer to challenge the lofty heights she has scaled in the past year. In Pawar and Lamboriya, India found its best women’s boxers not taking their foot off the pedal ahead of the uber important Asian Games coming up.

The extras

Sachin Siwach and Ankush added two gold medals that came unexpectedly. Siwach has shown that the Commonwealth Games medal doesn’t have to be defined by its competition but rather a showcase of the growth one experiences. Siwach lost in heartbreaking fashion at the Paris Olympics qualifiers. At the Commonwealth Games final, it seemed like Sachin was set to lose on the judges scorecard. But a frenetic final round, where wild punches flew from the Indian southpaw’s left, was a learning experience of sorts for him as well. The unexpected 3-2 decision and the gold medal may lead to a deep Asian Games run from the boxer hailing from Mithathal in Haryana.

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Ankush’s 80kg ascent might meet resistance at the Asian level against Uzbek and Kazakh pugilists. At the CWG, England felt aggrieved at the decision win that Ankush took – higher ranked Dimeji Shittu may not have complained but the commentators and coaches made their feelings known. A solid base to continue on for the Haryana boxer.

Lastly, Priya Ghanghas’ gold was perhaps the one that promised another Indian woman contender at the world stage. She struggled in the semifinals and finals against Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell and Canada’s Marie Al-Ahmadieh. But at 20, Priya has time to grow and cement her spot amid India’s crack women’s pack.