Asian Games: Indian Rowers threaten to go on ‘strike’ after last-minute crew changes

Leading Indian rowers have threatened to go on strike at the Asian Games and not train on Tuesday after the team management’s decision to change crews on Monday.

The changes were made two days before the rowing competitions at the Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23. The events were originally scheduled to start on September 20 but were postponed due to the impending typhoon along the Pacific coast.

According to a source, the team management made several changes to the entries after Monday morning’s training session, with rowers moved between events and a reserve player brought into the team.

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“Some of the rowers said they would go on a strike. There are efforts going on right now to sort out the situation and ensure the practice session takes place as scheduled tomorrow,” a source said. “It is a risk to change crews so late, but whatever decision the team management has taken, it is to ensure that best teams are entered into the competition.”

Navdeep Singh and Kulwinder Singh, who were entered in the men’s double sculls, were moved to the quadruple sculls. Salman and Satnam, who were part of the quadruple sculls, were moved to the double sculls.

Balraj Panwar was moved from the quadruple sculls to the single sculls, while Arvind Singh was moved out of the single sculls and into the quadruple sculls.

Vipul Ghurde was moved from the men’s pair to the coxless four, with reserve Saurav Kumar dropped from the event. Jasmail Singh, who was a reserve, was brought into the coxless four.

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Nitin Kumar and Jaswinder Singh, who had been part of the coxless four, were moved into the men’s pair.

The changes came after India’s performance at the World Championships immediately before the Asian Games.

A senior rowing official said 50 per cent of a crew can be changed in the event of a medical emergency. The rowers have questioned the changes made in the absence of such an emergency.

India won five medals at the 2022 Asian Games, with two silver and three bronze.

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Leading Indian rowers have threatened to go on strike at the Asian Games and not train on Tuesday after the team management’s decision to change crews on Monday.

According to a source, the team management made several changes to the entries after Monday morning’s training session, with rowers moved between events and a reserve player brought into the team.

“Some of the rowers said they would go on a strike. There are efforts going on right now to sort out the situation and ensure the practice session takes place as scheduled tomorrow,” a source said. “It is a risk to change crews so late, but whatever decision the team management has taken, it is to ensure that best teams are entered into the competition.”

Story continues below this ad

Navdeep Singh and Kulwinder Singh, who were entered in the men’s double sculls, were moved to the quadruple sculls. Salman and Satnam, who were part of the quadruple sculls, were moved to the double sculls.

Balraj Panwar was moved from the quadruple sculls to the single sculls, while Arvind Singh was moved out of the single sculls and into the quadruple sculls.

Vipul Ghurde was moved from the men’s pair to the coxless four, with reserve Saurav Kumar dropped from the event. Jasmail Singh, who was a reserve, was brought into the coxless four.

Nitin Kumar and Jaswinder Singh, who had been part of the coxless four, were moved into the men’s pair.

Story continues below this ad

The changes came after India’s performance at the World Championships immediately before the Asian Games.

A senior rowing official said 50 per cent of a crew can be changed in the event of a medical emergency. The rowers have questioned the changes made in the absence of such an emergency.