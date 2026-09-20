Dizziness caused by weightcut efforts ends Indian MMA fighter’s 2026 Asian Games

MMA fighter Varun Sanyal had given a first-hand account of the chaos that greeted Asian Games athletes in Nagoya. (Special arrangement)

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal was declared medically unfit and failed to make make weight for the men’s traditional 77kg quarter final bout in the MMA event.

With this, his Asian Games campaign ended even before it began. “Varun couldn’t make weight as he was declared unfit by the doctor,” a source told The Indian Express. “The medical reports suggest that he had muscle cramps and was dehydrated also while cutting the weight,” the source added.

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In the medical document accessed by this paper, in the details section it is mentioned that he experienced dizziness while undergoing the weightcut.