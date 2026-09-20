Dizziness caused by weightcut efforts ends Indian MMA fighter’s 2026 Asian Games

Pritish Raj works with sports team at The Indian Express' and is based out of New Delhi. ... Read More
- Tags:
- Asian Games
- Asian Games 2026
Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal was declared medically unfit and failed to make make weight for the men’s traditional 77kg quarter final bout in the MMA event.
With this, his Asian Games campaign ended even before it began. “Varun couldn’t make weight as he was declared unfit by the doctor,” a source told The Indian Express. “The medical reports suggest that he had muscle cramps and was dehydrated also while cutting the weight,” the source added.
In the medical document accessed by this paper, in the details section it is mentioned that he experienced dizziness while undergoing the weightcut.
“While undergoing weight loss, including food and fluid restriction, experienced dizziness, lightheadedness, and muscle cramps 30 minutes after taking a sauna,” the document translated from Japanese stated.
Varun is one of the two Indian MMA fighters participating in the Asian Games and was late addition to the squad.
The other MMA fighter, Suchika Tariyal won her quarterfinal bout and entered the semis in the women’s traditional 60kg to confirm a medal for India.
More to come…