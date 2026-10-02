Asian Games 2026: India stun powerhouses South Korea to win historic maiden women’s recurve team archery gold

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Anil Mohod etched history by winning India their first gold medal in the recurve women’s team event at the Asian Games 2026, beating giants South Korea in the final. India had never entered the final of the women’s team event at the Asian Games before, and they went on to upset the trio of Kang Chaeyoung, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin.

India got an early lead of 28-26 after the first three shots of End 1. But by the time End 1 ended, India lost that edge with the scoreline reading 54-all after Kirti slipped up with a 7. But Kumkum ensured India did not trail by hitting a 10 to level the score and share the spoils 1-1 after the first End.