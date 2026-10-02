Asian Games 2026: India stun powerhouses South Korea to win historic maiden women’s recurve team archery gold

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Anil Mohod etched history by winning India their first gold medal in the recurve women’s team event at the Asian Games 2026, beating giants South Korea in the final. India had never entered the final of the women’s team event at the Asian Games before, and they went on to upset the trio of Kang Chaeyoung, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin.
India got an early lead of 28-26 after the first three shots of End 1. But by the time End 1 ended, India lost that edge with the scoreline reading 54-all after Kirti slipped up with a 7. But Kumkum ensured India did not trail by hitting a 10 to level the score and share the spoils 1-1 after the first End.
In End 2, the Koreans shot 10-9-9 in the first three attempts to get to 28. For India, Ankita started End 2 with a bullseye 10 but Kirti’s struggle continued after she shot an 8. Kumkum rescued it again by hitting a 10 for a 28-28 score with three more attempts to go.
In the second set of three shots in End 2, the Koreans replicated their effort by hitting 28 with a similar 10-9-9 sequence.
For India, Ankita again started with a 10 but Kirti messed it up again by hitting an 8. However, the saviour came into action yet again as Kumkum, under pressure, shot another 10 to tie the set again. At 56-56, India and South Korea shared the points for the second time, making it 2-2 after two Ends.
End 3 started with a change in order as Kirti began the proceedings for India and quickly redeemed herself with a 10. Ankita and Kumkum followed it up with two 9s to get India to a slender 28-27 lead heading into the last three shots. Korea managed only three 8s in their last three shots, allowing India to kill the game, and the Indian archers did exactly the same by hitting an 8-9-10 to win End 3 by 55-51 to get a 4-2 edge on the gold medal match.
More to follow…