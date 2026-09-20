Asian Games: India win first medal, clinch women’s 10m air rifle team silver

Asian Games: India clinched their first medal with a silver in the women's 10m air rifle event. (Express Photo)

The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod K opened India’s medal account at the 2026 Asian Games with a silver medal in the women’s 10m Air rifle event on Sunday.

While China took the gold medal with a total score of 1904.2, India held on to second spot by 0.9 as Japan finished third with 1897.1.

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Korea was in contention till the last moment but Cho Eunbeyol finished poorly in her last series.

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Sonam top scored for India with 634.1 finishing fourth in the individual qualification while Olympian Elavenil finished seventh with 633.5 points.

Final standings. Final standings.

Both the shooters entered the eight shooter final scheduled for later in the day.