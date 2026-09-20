Asian Games: India win first medal, clinch women’s 10m air rifle team silver

The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod K opened India’s medal account at the 2026 Asian Games with a silver medal in the women’s 10m Air rifle event on Sunday.
While China took the gold medal with a total score of 1904.2, India held on to second spot by 0.9 as Japan finished third with 1897.1.
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Korea was in contention till the last moment but Cho Eunbeyol finished poorly in her last series.
Sonam top scored for India with 634.1 finishing fourth in the individual qualification while Olympian Elavenil finished seventh with 633.5 points.
Both the shooters entered the eight shooter final scheduled for later in the day.
China’s cumulative total of 1904.2 in the women’s 10m air rifle is a new world record. The Chinese trio of Wang Ziefei, Han Jiayu and Du Du Yechen surpassed the earlier world record score of 1902.0 shot by Chinese trio of Liu Yafei, Peng Xinlu and Zhang Liyuan in last year’s Asian Championships.
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