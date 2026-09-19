Asian Games: Which sport has won India the most medals?

India’s bid to raise their legacy at the Asian Games will officially be underway in the 20th edition of the continental event, starting Saturday in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.
Over the past 19 editions, India have amassed a haul of 778 medals, ranking them fifth on the all-time leaderboard. India have named a contingent comprising 503 athletes for the Games this time in the hope of raising the bar set at the 2023 edition of the Games in Hangzhou. India put on their best-ever showing then, bagging 106 medals with a record 28 gold medals and finishing fourth in the standings.
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India’s sport-wise presence suggests certain strong zones, with athletics emerging as a contributor to their success over the years.
Nearly 37 per cent of India’s total medals in Asian Games history have come from Athletics. The track and field events have garnered India 283 medals of which 85 are gold, 102 silver and 96 bronze medals.
PT Usha holds the record for the most medals won by an Indian at the Asian Games, with 11 athletics medals across four editions between 1982 and 1994.
Usha, the current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, won four gold and seven silver medals. All four of her golds came at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, where she triumphed in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. She also won silver in the 100m at those Games.
Behind athletics, shooting has won India 80 medals since the 1962 Jakarta Games, including 16 gold medals. Wrestling and Kabaddi rank a joint-third for 11 gold medal wins each, with the former contributing 80 medals in total.
India all-time sport-wise Asian Games medal tally
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Athletics
|85
|102
|96
|283
|Shooting
|16
|30
|34
|80
|Wrestling
|11
|15
|39
|65
|Boxing
|9
|17
|35
|61
|Lawn tennis
|10
|7
|17
|34
|Rowing
|2
|7
|19
|28
|Field hockey
|5
|11
|7
|23
|Sailing
|1
|8
|14
|23
|Archery
|6
|6
|7
|19
|Squash
|3
|4
|11
|18
|Cue sports
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Equestrian
|4
|3
|7
|14
|Weightlifting
|0
|5
|9
|14
|Badminton
|1
|2
|10
|13
|Kabaddi
|11
|1
|1
|13
|Wushu
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Swimming
|1
|2
|6
|9
|Golf
|3
|4
|0
|7
|Chess
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Diving
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Judo
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Bridge
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Roller sports
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Cycling
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Football
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Volleyball
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Water polo
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Canoeing
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cricket
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kurash
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Sepaktakraw
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gymnastics
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taekwondo
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|183
|238
|357
|778
As of September 19, 2026