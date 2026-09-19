Asian Games: Which sport has won India the most medals?

Across the previous 19 editions, India have won 778 medals across disciplines at the Asian Games. (Express Archive/File Photo)

India’s bid to raise their legacy at the Asian Games will officially be underway in the 20th edition of the continental event, starting Saturday in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

Over the past 19 editions, India have amassed a haul of 778 medals, ranking them fifth on the all-time leaderboard. India have named a contingent comprising 503 athletes for the Games this time in the hope of raising the bar set at the 2023 edition of the Games in Hangzhou. India put on their best-ever showing then, bagging 106 medals with a record 28 gold medals and finishing fourth in the standings.

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