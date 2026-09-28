Asian Games: Esha Singh strikes silver in 25m pistol after thrilling title contest

Esha was on the brink of exiting without a medal when she was fourth, but produced a perfect series of 5 out of 5 to confirm a medal. (PTI Photo)

Esha Singh put the disappointment of the 10m air pistol behind her to clinch the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol in a thrilling final at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

The 21-year-old Hyderabad shooter survived five shoot-offs — four in the race for silver/bronze and one more in the battle for gold, before perishing in the sixth tie-breaker to China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan who won the gold medal.

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Esha was on the brink of exiting without a medal when she was fourth, but produced a perfect series of 5 out of 5 to confirm a medal. Then, she survived a dramatic triple shoot-off against North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk, after being tied at 34 each, in the fight for the silver medal. Both shooters could not be separated after two tie-breakers, with scores level at 3-3 in both. However, the Indian held her nerve to prevail 3-2 in the third shoot-off.