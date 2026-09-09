Asian Games host Nagoya city in Japan sees extensive flooding due to record rain

Central Japanese city of Nagoya, the venue of the upcoming Asian Games, was hit by extensive flooding after record rain fell in parts of the city on Tuesday. It resulted in flooding dozens of roads and homes, and stranding pedestrians and vehicles.

However, the athletes who had arrived early for the Asian Games were unharmed, mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said on Wednesday. “We are not worried about the conditions of the venues and we believe there is no problem holding the Asian Games as planned,” Hirosawa told reporters as per AP.

Hirosawa said about 400 athletes and staff who are staying in converted shipping containers — remodeled to serve as temporary housing units for the Asian Games — were briefly evacuated to higher ground during the heavy rain. He added there were a number of leaking roofs but nothing more serious around the dozens of Games venues.