After Asian Games gold, Vinesh Phogat gets engaged outside Delhi airport

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who won gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta, got engaged to wrestler Somvir Rathee on her return to India. The two reportedly exchanged rings near the arrival gate of the Delhi airport on Monday night.

Phogat became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Games. Rathee, like Phogat, is also a Greco Roman wrestler. A few days ago, she posted on Instagram a photo of them together in which she said it was the “best decision” she had ever made.

After her victory at the Asian Games, Rathee had posted a picture in which he congratulated Phogat on her victory. “I know how much hard work has come before this victory. Whatever she is today is because of her hardwork and the entire nation’s faith and love for her, without which this would not have been possible. Please keep giving your love and faith always. Every Indian is proud of you always and I pray you will continue to make the nation proud in the future as well,” he said.

Phogat has also shared pictures of her 24th birthday celebration at Delhi airport on Instagram. In an accompanying caption she thanked everyone for their wishes on her birthday and said that it would remain a memorable one. She later confirmed to a newspaper that she was engaged to Rathee and that the rings were exchanged outside the airport.

