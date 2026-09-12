Pellets, the smallest item that makes the biggest difference in shooting

Shooting and its difference of decimals means it isn’t just about the rifle or its wielder, but the relationship of the barrel with the pellet. (NRAI)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is circumspect at first and then passes judgement: “Getting my choice of bullets is the difference between scoring a 587 in qualification or a 595,” he admits.

One score barely gets him into the final of his event, the other launches him into world record territory. Shooting and its difference of decimals means it isn’t just about the rifle or its wielder, but the relationship of the barrel with the pellet – one that’s built on a balancing scale of rigorous testing, followed by availability.

“What has happened now is that there is decimal scoring. To put it in perspective, the 10 ring at 10 metres is like 0.5 millimeters, which is literally a pin size. Even in this, there is a decimal, that is, the diameter of your pellet is 4.5 millimeters. If it just touches, you get 10, and as it comes into the circle, 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, till a 10.9. Accuracy is very important. If you see the accuracy equation of the gun and this system, the two most important things are the gun’s barrel and the projectile, which is the pellet,” says YP Shirsat, director of Preciholes Sports, an Indian manufacturer of air rifles and pellets.