Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flagbearers at 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named India’s flagbearers for 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony. The event is set to take place on Saturday at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya. India has sent a contingent of 503 athletes this year to the Asian Games, up from the initial.

India has sent a contingent of 503 athletes this year to the Asian Games, up from the initial 492 with four surfers, six athletes and one Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter being the last minute additions. The contingent consists of 269 men and 234 women. Backing the competitors is a 265-member support group, which includes 246 coaches and support staff alongside 19 Indian Olympic Association contingent officials. The total remains below the record contingent sent to the Hangzhou edition three years ago, where India fielded 661 athletes (333 men and 328 women).