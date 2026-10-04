Are all medals equally significant? The top five out of the 85

Athletes from India walk with fellow athletes as they leave the arena following the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Asian Games 2026:

India’s breakthrough medals:

Not all medals are equal, some carry more importance than others due to the tougher competition in the event or the historical significance of the achievement. Here are five such feats by Indians at Aichi-Nagoya:

Women’s Hockey: Gold

India finished on the top of the podium when the event made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. It took 44 years for an encore as the side led by Salima Tete and guided by Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne put it across 2024 Paris Olympic silver medallists China in the final.

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What makes the achievement all the more special is that it comes with a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. India had missed out on Paris after finishing narrowly outside the medals at the previous edition in Tokyo. Now, the players, coaches and administrators can put all their focus on doing their best at the Olympics and even vying for a medal.