Asian Games LIVE Medal Tally, Day 11: Overall standings, gold-silver-bronze count & India’s ranking

(L-R) India's Manisha Keer, Ashima Ahlawat and Neeru Dhanda pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal in the women's trap shooting team event. (PTI)

India’s aim to push further up the 2026 Asian Games medal leaderboard received a boost with their fifth gold medal on Day 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won the gold medal in the women’s individual trap event.

India won their first medal of the day with a silver in the women’s trap team event, comprising Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat. Overall, India have now won five gold medals, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

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On Monday, India collected eight medals; however, they failed to secure gold in any event. Athletes Gulveer Singh and Murali Sreeshankar bagged silvers, alongside shooter Esha Singh in the 25m Air Pistol event. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the 400m hurdles by breaking a 42-year-old national record held by PT Usha.