Asian Games LIVE Medal Tally, Day 11: Overall standings, gold-silver-bronze count & India’s ranking

India’s aim to push further up the 2026 Asian Games medal leaderboard received a boost with their fifth gold medal on Day 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won the gold medal in the women’s individual trap event.
India won their first medal of the day with a silver in the women’s trap team event, comprising Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat. Overall, India have now won five gold medals, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.
FOLLOW LIVE: Asian Games 2026 Day 11 Updates
On Monday, India collected eight medals; however, they failed to secure gold in any event. Athletes Gulveer Singh and Murali Sreeshankar bagged silvers, alongside shooter Esha Singh in the 25m Air Pistol event. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the 400m hurdles by breaking a 42-year-old national record held by PT Usha.
The gold triumphs have previously come from the shooting range in the form of a 10m mixed air pistol gold for Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet, the women’s cricket team and the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 11]
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|140
|60
|47
|247
|2
|Japan
|43
|70
|65
|178
|3
|South Korea
|24
|27
|44
|95
|4
|Uzbekistan
|13
|17
|13
|43
|5
|Thailand
|11
|8
|12
|31
|6
|Iran
|9
|15
|11
|35
|7
|Kazakhstan
|9
|13
|25
|47
|8
|Bahrain
|9
|3
|3
|15
|9
|North Korea
|7
|5
|6
|18
|10
|Malaysia
|6
|5
|9
|20
|11
|India
|5
|21
|21
|47
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|18
|35
|13
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|14
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|10
|24
|37
|15
|Indonesia
|3
|7
|20
|30
|16
|Qatar
|3
|3
|3
|9
|17
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
|18
|Philippines
|2
|3
|11
|16
|19
|Tajikistan
|2
|3
|2
|7
|20
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|17
|20
|21
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|27
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|4
|5
|29
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|29
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|31
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|31
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|5
|5
|34
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Lao
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of September 29, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Indian medallists — Full list of winners
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze