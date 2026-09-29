Asian Games LIVE Medal Tally, Day 11: Overall standings, gold-silver-bronze count & India’s ranking

India moved to 11th in the standings with 47 medals, the haul comprising five gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 04:19 PM IST
(L-R) India's Manisha Keer, Ashima Ahlawat and Neeru Dhanda pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal in the women's trap shooting team event. (PTI)(L-R) India's Manisha Keer, Ashima Ahlawat and Neeru Dhanda pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal in the women's trap shooting team event. (PTI)
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India’s aim to push further up the 2026 Asian Games medal leaderboard received a boost with their fifth gold medal on Day 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won the gold medal in the women’s individual trap event.

India won their first medal of the day with a silver in the women’s trap team event, comprising Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat. Overall, India have now won five gold medals, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

FOLLOW LIVE: Asian Games 2026 Day 11 Updates

On Monday, India collected eight medals; however, they failed to secure gold in any event. Athletes Gulveer Singh and Murali Sreeshankar bagged silvers, alongside shooter Esha Singh in the 25m Air Pistol event. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the 400m hurdles by breaking a 42-year-old national record held by PT Usha.

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The gold triumphs have previously come from the shooting range in the form of a 10m mixed air pistol gold for Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet, the women’s cricket team and the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 11]

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 140 60 47 247
2 Japan 43 70 65 178
3 South Korea 24 27 44 95
4 Uzbekistan 13 17 13 43
5 Thailand 11 8 12 31
6 Iran 9 15 11 35
7 Kazakhstan 9 13 25 47
8 Bahrain 9 3 3 15
9 North Korea 7 5 6 18
10 Malaysia 6 5 9 20
11 India 5 21 21 47
12 Hong Kong, China 5 12 18 35
13 Kuwait 4 1 4 9
14 Chinese Taipei 3 10 24 37
15 Indonesia 3 7 20 30
16 Qatar 3 3 3 9
17 Singapore 2 5 3 10
18 Philippines 2 3 11 16
19 Tajikistan 2 3 2 7
20 Vietnam 2 1 17 20
21 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
22 Jordan 1 1 1 3
22 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
24 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 2
26 Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7
27 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2
28 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 4 5
29 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
29 Iraq 0 1 2 3
31 Lebanon 0 1 1 2
31 Oman 0 1 1 2
33 Pakistan 0 0 5 5
34 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
35 Nepal 0 0 2 2
36 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
36 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
36 Lao 0 0 1 1
36 Mongolia 0 0 1 1
36 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of September 29, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  12. Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
  13. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Individual – Silver
  14. Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

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Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
  14. Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
  15. Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
  16. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
  17. Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
  18. Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
  19. Yashvir singh- Javelin- Silver

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh- women’s singles- Silver
  3. Abhay Singh- men’s singles- Silver

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