Asian Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 8: Can India make top 10 today? China reach 100 gold medals

India currently stand 12th with 24 medals, including two gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals; China lead the medal table with 100 gold medals on Day 8 of the 2026 Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 08:06 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 8: India's Sawan Barwal won a historic Marathon silver medal on Saturday. (AP Photo)Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 8: India's Sawan Barwal won a historic Marathon silver medal on Saturday. (AP Photo)
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India had a promising start to Day 8 of the 2026 Asian Games, clinching their 24th medal with a historic silver in the Men’s Marathon in Aichi-Nagoya. On Saturday, India won their 10th silver of the Games through Sawan Barwal who became the first marathon medallist from the country since 1982. Barwal also became just the fourth Indian to have won an Asiad marathon medal since 1951 as he eclipsed his own national record in the event.

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On Friday, India’s gold medal count received a firm addition with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinching the shooting 10m air pistol team event. Gulveer Singh continued his great form from the Commonwealth Games and won a silver in the men’s 10,000m run. Manpreet Kaur took a bronze in the women’s shot put, while Manush Shah and Diya Chitale securing another bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis.

Overall, China remains dominant on the medal leaderboard, closing in on their 100th gold medal with a total of 162 medals. Hosts Japan stand second with 29 gold, with India still far out from the top five. However, India could enter the top 10 on Saturday, with both men’s and women’s kabaddi gunning for gold in their respective events

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 8]

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 99 38 25 162
2 Japan 29 43 45 117
3 Republic of Korea 13 17 35 65
4 Kazakhstan 8 8 14 30
5 Uzbekistan 7 15 9 31
6 Thailand 7 6 8 21
7 Islamic Republic of Iran 6 11 7 24
8 Bahrain 5 2 2 9
9 Hong Kong, China 4 11 11 26
10 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 4 5 3 12
11 Malaysia 4 1 5 10
12 India 2 11 12 25
13 Chinese Taipei 2 5 16 23
14 Philippines 2 2 5 9
15 Qatar 2 2 1 5
16 Kuwait 2 1 2 5
17 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4
18 Singapore 1 5 3 9
19 Indonesia 1 4 17 22
20 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
21 Vietnam 1 1 16 18
22 Jordan 1 1 1 3
22 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24 Saudi Arabia 0 2 4 6
25 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
26 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
26 Iraq 0 1 2 3
28 Lebanon 0 1 1 2
28 Oman 0 1 1 2
30 Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1
30 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
32 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
33 Nepal 0 0 2 2
33 Pakistan 0 0 2 2
35 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
35 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
35 Mongolia 0 0 1 1
35 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of September 26, 2026 – The table is updated periodically

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Shooting

  • Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  • Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  • Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  • Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  • Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  • Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  • Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

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Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  • Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  • Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  • Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  • Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  • Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  • Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze.

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