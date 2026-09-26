Asian Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 8: Can India make top 10 today? China reach 100 gold medals

India had a promising start to Day 8 of the 2026 Asian Games, clinching their 24th medal with a historic silver in the Men’s Marathon in Aichi-Nagoya. On Saturday, India won their 10th silver of the Games through Sawan Barwal who became the first marathon medallist from the country since 1982. Barwal also became just the fourth Indian to have won an Asiad marathon medal since 1951 as he eclipsed his own national record in the event.

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On Friday, India’s gold medal count received a firm addition with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinching the shooting 10m air pistol team event. Gulveer Singh continued his great form from the Commonwealth Games and won a silver in the men’s 10,000m run. Manpreet Kaur took a bronze in the women’s shot put, while Manush Shah and Diya Chitale securing another bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis.