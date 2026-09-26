Asian Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 8: Can India make top 10 today? China reach 100 gold medals

India had a promising start to Day 8 of the 2026 Asian Games, clinching their 24th medal with a historic silver in the Men’s Marathon in Aichi-Nagoya. On Saturday, India won their 10th silver of the Games through Sawan Barwal who became the first marathon medallist from the country since 1982. Barwal also became just the fourth Indian to have won an Asiad marathon medal since 1951 as he eclipsed his own national record in the event.
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On Friday, India’s gold medal count received a firm addition with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinching the shooting 10m air pistol team event. Gulveer Singh continued his great form from the Commonwealth Games and won a silver in the men’s 10,000m run. Manpreet Kaur took a bronze in the women’s shot put, while Manush Shah and Diya Chitale securing another bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis.
Overall, China remains dominant on the medal leaderboard, closing in on their 100th gold medal with a total of 162 medals. Hosts Japan stand second with 29 gold, with India still far out from the top five. However, India could enter the top 10 on Saturday, with both men’s and women’s kabaddi gunning for gold in their respective events
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|99
|38
|25
|162
|2
|Japan
|29
|43
|45
|117
|3
|Republic of Korea
|13
|17
|35
|65
|4
|Kazakhstan
|8
|8
|14
|30
|5
|Uzbekistan
|7
|15
|9
|31
|6
|Thailand
|7
|6
|8
|21
|7
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|6
|11
|7
|24
|8
|Bahrain
|5
|2
|2
|9
|9
|Hong Kong, China
|4
|11
|11
|26
|10
|Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
|4
|5
|3
|12
|11
|Malaysia
|4
|1
|5
|10
|12
|India
|2
|11
|12
|25
|13
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|5
|16
|23
|14
|Philippines
|2
|2
|5
|9
|15
|Qatar
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|Kuwait
|2
|1
|2
|5
|17
|Tajikistan
|2
|1
|1
|4
|18
|Singapore
|1
|5
|3
|9
|19
|Indonesia
|1
|4
|17
|22
|20
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|21
|Vietnam
|1
|1
|16
|18
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|4
|6
|25
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|26
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|28
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|28
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|33
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of September 26, 2026 – The table is updated periodically
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze.