Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list

Indian archers will be in the spotlight on Day 12 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as the country aims to improve on its gold medal count on Wednesday.
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India had a productive day on Tuesday, winning eight medals including two gold to re-enter the top 10 of the overall leaderboard. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won gold in the women’s individual trap event, while the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Prachi Choudhary, M R Poovamma and Vithya Ramraj added the second gold, reclaiming the title with a time of 3:29.69.
India currently stand with 53 medals overall, with a boxing medal set to be confirmed today. The tally currently stands at 6 gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 11]
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|143
|62
|49
|254
|2
|Japan
|45
|71
|67
|183
|3
|South Korea
|24
|27
|44
|95
|4
|Uzbekistan
|14
|17
|13
|44
|5
|Thailand
|12
|9
|12
|33
|6
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|4
|20
|7
|Iran
|10
|16
|11
|37
|8
|Kazakhstan
|9
|14
|25
|48
|9
|North Korea
|7
|5
|6
|18
|10
|India
|6
|21
|26*
|53**
|11
|Malaysia
|6
|5
|9
|20
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|18
|35
|13
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|14
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|10
|24
|37
|15
|Indonesia
|3
|7
|20
|30
|16
|Qatar
|3
|5
|4
|12
|17
|Philippines
|3
|3
|12
|18
|18
|Singapore
|2
|6
|3
|11
|19
|Tajikistan
|2
|3
|2
|7
|20
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|17
|20
|21
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|27
|Iraq
|0
|2
|2
|4
|28
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|29
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|4
|5
|30
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|31
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|31
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|5
|5
|34
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Lao
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
* – The 26 bronze medals reflect India’s updated tally, one more than the official count of 25, pending confirmation of the boxing bronze.
** – The 53 total is calculated as 6 gold + 21 silver + 26 bronze, which will align with the official count once the boxing medal is formally credited.
As of September 29, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Indian medallists — Full list of winners
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze
Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze