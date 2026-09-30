Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list

India are in the top 10 of the standings with 53 confirmed medals, the haul comprising six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze medals.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readSep 30, 2026 07:27 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 12: India's women's Archery compound team are assured of a medal on Wednesday.Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 12: India's women's Archery compound team are assured of a medal on Wednesday. (AP Photo)
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Indian archers will be in the spotlight on Day 12 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as the country aims to improve on its gold medal count on Wednesday.

FOLLOW: ASIAN GAMES 2026 DAY 12 LIVE UPDATES

India had a productive day on Tuesday, winning eight medals including two gold to re-enter the top 10 of the overall leaderboard. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won gold in the women’s individual trap event, while the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Prachi Choudhary, M R Poovamma and Vithya Ramraj added the second gold, reclaiming the title with a time of 3:29.69.

India currently stand with 53 medals overall, with a boxing medal set to be confirmed today. The tally currently stands at 6 gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 11]

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Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 143 62 49 254
2 Japan 45 71 67 183
3 South Korea 24 27 44 95
4 Uzbekistan 14 17 13 44
5 Thailand 12 9 12 33
6 Bahrain 11 5 4 20
7 Iran 10 16 11 37
8 Kazakhstan 9 14 25 48
9 North Korea 7 5 6 18
10 India 6 21 26* 53**
11 Malaysia 6 5 9 20
12 Hong Kong, China 5 12 18 35
13 Kuwait 4 1 4 9
14 Chinese Taipei 3 10 24 37
15 Indonesia 3 7 20 30
16 Qatar 3 5 4 12
17 Philippines 3 3 12 18
18 Singapore 2 6 3 11
19 Tajikistan 2 3 2 7
20 Vietnam 2 1 17 20
21 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
22 Jordan 1 1 1 3
22 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
24 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 2
26 Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7
27 Iraq 0 2 2 4
28 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2
29 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 4 5
30 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
31 Lebanon 0 1 1 2
31 Oman 0 1 1 2
33 Pakistan 0 0 5 5
34 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
35 Nepal 0 0 2 2
36 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
36 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
36 Lao 0 0 1 1
36 Mongolia 0 0 1 1
36 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

* – The 26 bronze medals reflect India’s updated tally, one more than the official count of 25, pending confirmation of the boxing bronze.

** – The 53 total is calculated as 6 gold + 21 silver + 26 bronze, which will align with the official count once the boxing medal is formally credited.

As of September 29, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  12. Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
  13. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Individual – Silver
  14. Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

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Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
  14. Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
  15. Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
  16. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
  17. Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
  18. Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
  19. Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
  20. Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
  21. Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
  22. Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
  23. Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
  24. Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh- women’s singles- Silver
  3. Abhay Singh- men’s singles- Silver

Boxing

Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze

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