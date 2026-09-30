Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: Check India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list

Indian archers will be in the spotlight on Day 12 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as the country aims to improve on its gold medal count on Wednesday.

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India had a productive day on Tuesday, winning eight medals including two gold to re-enter the top 10 of the overall leaderboard. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history as she won gold in the women’s individual trap event, while the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Prachi Choudhary, M R Poovamma and Vithya Ramraj added the second gold, reclaiming the title with a time of 3:29.69.